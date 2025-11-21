|
21.11.2025 23:50:30
Why Ethereum Is Moving Lower Today
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is falling on Friday, down 5% in the last 24 hours as of 5:36 p.m. ET. The slide comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.The cryptocurrency is falling once again as part of a weeks-long decline for the crypto market as a whole. Despite growing hope that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, investors remain cautious about riskier assets, like crypto.An influential member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) -- the body responsible for setting the federal funds interest rate -- indicated the Fed will opt for another rate cut in December, but it wasn't enough to reverse Ethereum's steady decline. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1515
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,0674
|
-1,4526
|
|
-0,80
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8792
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9309
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9625
|
-0,0129
|
|
-0,14
