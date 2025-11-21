21.11.2025 23:50:30

Why Ethereum Is Moving Lower Today

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is falling on Friday, down 5% in the last 24 hours as of 5:36 p.m. ET. The slide comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.The cryptocurrency is falling once again as part of a weeks-long decline for the crypto market as a whole. Despite growing hope that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, investors remain cautious about riskier assets, like crypto.An influential member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) -- the body responsible for setting the federal funds interest rate -- indicated the Fed will opt for another rate cut in December, but it wasn't enough to reverse Ethereum's steady decline. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte ebenso mit Abgaben. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.
