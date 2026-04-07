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07.04.2026 02:03:29
Why Ethereum Was Creeping Higher on Monday
From Sunday mid-afternoon to late afternoon Monday, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was doing relatively well as an investment. Bolstered by cautious optimism regarding a potential wind-down of the Iran war, among other factors, Mr. Market was largely positive about the leading cryptocurrency's future. It was trading up by more than 3% over that stretch of time. Although Ethereum is considered by many to be a well-established cryptocurrency with above-average utility, it still falls into a class of investments that are quite risky. This is entirely justifiable, in my opinion, as nearly every digital coin and token has proven over time to be volatile, at times excessively so, compared to assets like stocks and (especially) debt instruments such as bonds. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1561
|
0,0019
|
|
0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,59
|
0,2900
|
|
0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8724
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9233
|
0,0020
|
|
0,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0601
|
0,0146
|
|
0,16