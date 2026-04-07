07.04.2026 02:03:29

Why Ethereum Was Creeping Higher on Monday

From Sunday mid-afternoon to late afternoon Monday, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was doing relatively well as an investment. Bolstered by cautious optimism regarding a potential wind-down of the Iran war, among other factors, Mr. Market was largely positive about the leading cryptocurrency's future. It was trading up by more than 3% over that stretch of time. Although Ethereum is considered by many to be a well-established cryptocurrency with above-average utility, it still falls into a class of investments that are quite risky. This is entirely justifiable, in my opinion, as nearly every digital coin and token has proven over time to be volatile, at times excessively so, compared to assets like stocks and (especially) debt instruments such as bonds. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1561
0,0019
0,17
Japanischer Yen
184,59
0,2900
0,16
Britische Pfund
0,8724
0,0003
0,03
Schweizer Franken
0,9233
0,0020
0,22
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0601
0,0146
0,16
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX in Grün -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nach dem langen Osterwochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien kommen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen