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13.06.2026 17:15:06
Why I'd Buy Ethereum Over Bitcoin Right Now
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's two most valuable cryptocurrencies, have both declined about 40% this year. Investors avoided both tokens amid fears of rate hikes, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds. Big IPOs, such as SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), also likely drew more investors away from the cryptocurrency market.I believe both cryptocurrencies are still solid long-term investments. Bitcoin is a viable hedge against expansionary monetary policies, and Ethereum remains the largest developer-oriented blockchain. However, I'm more bullish on Ether than Bitcoin today for three simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1567
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,49
|
0,2800
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0635
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,11
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