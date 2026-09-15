Why Is Bitcoin Down Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down more than 4% since 4:30 p.m. ET yesterday, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, as investors worried about both crypto regulation and tighter financial conditions.

The CLARITY Act, which would create a regulatory framework for digital assets, faces a procedural Senate vote today. The bill needs 60 votes to advance, but reports indicated it may lack the necessary support amid concerns from Senate Democrats.

Continue reading