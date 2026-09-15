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15.09.2026 19:54:11
Why Is Bitcoin Down Today?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down more than 4% since 4:30 p.m. ET yesterday, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, as investors worried about both crypto regulation and tighter financial conditions.
The CLARITY Act, which would create a regulatory framework for digital assets, faces a procedural Senate vote today. The bill needs 60 votes to advance, but reports indicated it may lack the necessary support amid concerns from Senate Democrats.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1535
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,8195
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9447
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,049
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07