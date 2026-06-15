|
15.06.2026 20:00:00
Will Bitcoin Fall Below $50,000?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) momentarily dipped below $60,000 on June 5 for the first time since October 2024, and roughly half of every Bitcoin in circulation is held at a loss. That's doubtlessly adding a splash of panic to the market's quite sour mood toward crypto; now priced at about $64,000, the coin is 49% down from its October all-time high near $126,000.At the same time, spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw net capital outflows of $1.7 billion in the trading week ending June 5, making it the worst stretch for outflows since February 2025. To make matters worse, even the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, just made its first sale since 2022.Investors are now openly worrying that the coin might fall even further. So are these concerns well-grounded, or is this another case of investors extrapolating a sharp decline because their momentary emotions are at a low point?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1589
|
-0,0020
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
-0,4700
|
|
-0,25
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8656
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9195
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0805
|
-0,0142
|
|
-0,16
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fester -- DAX mit Schwankungen -- Wall Street uneins -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex gibt erneut nach. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.