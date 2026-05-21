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21.05.2026 11:45:00
Zcash Could Threaten Both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here's How.
Many crypto investors try to assemble their portfolios based on getting exposure to different segments of the sector. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the go-to store-of-value pick, whereas Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is appealing because it's where a large portion of the activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) happens, and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is one of the leaders in the privacy coin segment.But Zcash's development roadmap is planning to blur the lines that define those categories in ways that could lead to it siphoning capital from both Bitcoin and Ethereum, assuming several of the project's unfinished technical bets pay off. Here's what Zcash is building, why it matters, and what needs to go right for it to threaten the two biggest cryptocurrencies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1598
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,595
|
-0,0750
|
|
-0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8645
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9147
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,086
|
-0,0199
|
|
-0,22
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