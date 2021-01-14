14.01.2021 07:15:00

Dekaden-Sieger: Die besten globalen Aktienfonds von 2011 bis 2020

Der Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund ist der beste globale Aktienfonds der vergangenen zehn Jahre. TiAM FundResearch zeigt, welche Fonds in puncto Rendite, Volatilität und Sharpe Ratio ebenfalls überzeugen konnten.

Rendite

In der Dekade von 2011 bis 2020 erzielte der Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity FundlautFVBS professionalim Schnitt eine jährliche Rendite von 18,7 Prozent und übertraf damit alle andere europäischen Aktienfonds.

Auch sein Schwesterfonds – der weniger dynamische Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund – konnte sich in der Zehnjahres-Wertung unter den Top Ten platzieren.

Rang Name Perf. 10 Jahre p.a. Volatilität 10 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre ISIN
1 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund (USD) A 18,7% 15,5% 1,21 LU0552385295
2 Seilern World Growth Fund EUR U R Class 16,4% 11,8% 1,39 IE00B2NXKW18
3 ABAKUS New Growth Stocks 15,6% 18,5% 0,84 LU0418573316
4 T. Rowe Price Funds Global Focused Growth Equity Fund A 15,2% 15,4% 0,99 LU0143551892
5 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF 15,0% 14,0% 1,08 LI0042267281
6 Aberdeen Standard I Global Innovation Equity Fund A Acc USD 14,0% 14,5% 0,97 LU0107464264
7 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AU USD acc 13,1% 12,4% 1,05 LU0061474960
8 T. Rowe Price Funds Global Growth Equity Fund A 13,0% 14,7% 0,89 LU0382932902
9 Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund (USD) A 12,3% 12,3% 1,00 LU0119620416
10 Rolinco N.V. 12,3% 15,2% 0,81 NL0000289817

Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional



Volatilität

Der BL Equities Dividendwar in den vergangenen zehn Jahren am schwankungsärmsten – gefolgt von seinen Schwesterfonds dem BL Sustainable Horizonsowie dem BL Global Equities.

Zugleich wiesen alle drei Fonds von BLI - Banque de Luxembourg Investments S.A. keine überdurchschnittliche, aber eine vergleichsweise passable Rendite auf.

Rang Name Perf. 10 Jahre p.a. Volatilität 10 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre ISIN
1 BL Equities Dividend B 6,7% 8,5% 0,79 LU0309191657
2 Metzler Global Selection 4,6% 8,7% 0,53 IE0003722596
3 JRS-International-Universal-Fonds 3,7% 8,9% 0,42 DE0009848473
4 ASM Asset Special Management Fund 4,6% 8,9% 0,51 LU0397524504
5 BL Sustainable Horizon B Euro accumulating 6,9% 9,2% 0,75 LU0093570173
6 Swisscanto (CH) Equity Fund Global Defensive AA CHF 5,5% 9,2% 0,60 CH0019509279
7 BL Global Equities B 7,5% 9,3% 0,80 LU0117287580
8 DWS Invest Top Dividend LC 6,3% 9,8% 0,64 LU0507265923
9 HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B 5,4% 9,9% 0,55 LU0324420727
10 Quoniam Funds Selection Global Equities MinRisk EUR-h A 5,6% 10,0% 0,57 LU0489951797

Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional



Sharpe Ratio

In puncto Rendite-Risiko-Profil überzeugten der Seilern World Growth Fundund der Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund, die ihre beiden Top-Platzierungen beim Rendite-Kriterium lediglich getauscht haben.

Auch der Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund reiht sich bei der Sharpe Ratio unter den Top Ten ein.

Rang Name Perf. 10 Jahre p.a. Volatilität 10 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre ISIN
1 Seilern World Growth Fund EUR U R Class 16,4% 11,8% 1,39 IE00B2NXKW18
2 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund (USD) A 18,7% 15,5% 1,21 LU0552385295
3 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF 15,0% 14,0% 1,08 LI0042267281
4 Comgest Monde C 11,1% 10,6% 1,05 FR0000284689
5 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AU USD acc 13,1% 12,4% 1,05 LU0061474960
6 Comgest Growth World USD Acc 11,6% 11,2% 1,03 IE0033535075
7 Vontobel Fund Global Equity B-USD 12,0% 11,8% 1,01 LU0218910536
8 Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund (USD) A 12,3% 12,3% 1,00 LU0119620416
9 T. Rowe Price Funds Global Focused Growth Equity Fund A 15,2% 15,4% 0,99 LU0143551892
10 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ETF (DE) 12,1% 12,4% 0,98 DE0006289382

Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional



Exkurs: Alle globalen Aktienfonds

Die beigefügte Tabelle enthält 337 globale Aktienfonds, die für die vergangenen zehn Jahre eine Wertenwicklung aufweisen. Die Liste ist alphabetisch sortiert.

Rang Name Perf. 10 Jahre p.a. Volatilität 10 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre ISIN
1 3 Banken Dividend Champions 4,2% 14,1% 0,30 AT0000600689
2 3 Banken Global Stock-Mix 5,7% 16,9% 0,34 AT0000950449
3 AB FCP I-Global Equity Blend Portfolio A USD 8,2% 13,6% 0,60 LU0175139822
4 AB FCP I-Global Value Portfolio A USD 5,7% 14,3% 0,40 LU0124673897
5 AB I-Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio A USD 9,4% 14,6% 0,64 LU0069063385
6 ABAKUS New Growth Stocks 15,6% 18,5% 0,84 LU0418573316
7 ABAKUS World Dividend Fund 6,4% 12,0% 0,54 LU0245042477
8 Aberdeen (Swiss) Funds Global Opportunities Equity Fund A 5,9% 12,0% 0,50 CH0002771787
9 Aberdeen Standard I Global Innovation Equity Fund A Acc USD 14,0% 14,5% 0,97 LU0107464264
10 Aberdeen Standard I World Equity Fund A Acc USD 6,5% 12,5% 0,52 LU0094547139
11 ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds A 8,4% 13,0% 0,65 DE0009781740
12 ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR 6,1% 12,4% 0,50 LI0017502381
13 ACC Alpha select AMI 2,5% 13,2% 0,19 DE0007248643
14 Advantage Stock (T) 8,0% 12,2% 0,65 AT0000703285
15 AG Ostalb Global Fonds A 5,9% 11,9% 0,49 DE000A0Q2SC0
16 Aktien Opportunity UI T 4,7% 14,2% 0,33 DE000A0Q2SK3
17 Aktien Welt INKA 4,1% 11,9% 0,34 DE0009794701
18 Albrech & Cie. Albrech & Cie. Optiselect Funds P 3,9% 11,8% 0,33 LU0107901315
19 Alger International Focus Fund A 9,0% 13,3% 0,68 US0155658562
20 Allianz GLOBAL EQUITY AT EUR 9,9% 13,6% 0,73 LU0101257581
21 Allianz Global Equity Dividend A EUR 6,0% 13,0% 0,46 DE0008471467
22 Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained A EUR 10,3% 13,3% 0,77 LU0342677829
23 Allianz Interglobal A EUR 11,3% 13,8% 0,82 DE0008475070
24 Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus A EUR 8,6% 13,7% 0,63 DE0009797274
25 Ampega Global Aktienfonds 8,8% 13,9% 0,63 DE0009847301
26 AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU 11,2% 12,2% 0,92 FR0010756114
27 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME A2 EUR (C) 5,7% 11,4% 0,50 LU1883320993
28 Amundi Mega Trend (ex Asia Stock Plus) VA (C) 6,3% 13,9% 0,46 AT0000675020
29 Amundi Öko Sozial Stock T (C) 8,2% 13,7% 0,60 AT0000A06Q31
30 Amundi Top World 8,2% 14,6% 0,56 DE0009779736
31 Apollo Styrian Global Equity (T) 9,3% 13,9% 0,67 AT0000A03KC4
32 Aramea Aktien Select R 4,1% 16,1% 0,26 DE000A0YJME6
33 ASM Asset Special Management Fund 4,6% 8,9% 0,51 LU0397524504
34 AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B Euro 9,0% 13,1% 0,69 IE0031069051
35 AXA Welt 8,2% 14,1% 0,59 DE0008471376
36 AXA WF Framlington Talents Global A Cap USD 8,0% 14,1% 0,57 LU0266005023
37 AXA WF II Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD 11,4% 13,3% 0,86 LU0011972584
38 AXA World Funds Framlington Talents Global A Capitalisation EUR EUR 8,0% 13,7% 0,59 LU0189847683
39 B & P Vision OptiMix World 5,8% 13,6% 0,42 LI0013017780
40 Baloise Fund Invest (Lux) BFI Equity Fund (EUR) R EUR 6,3% 14,3% 0,44 LU0226794815
41 Baloise Fund Invest (Lux) BFI InterStock (CHF) R CHF 6,8% 11,6% 0,58 LU0127038486
42 Barings Global Leaders Fund Class A EUR Inc 7,9% 13,4% 0,59 IE0030016350
43 Berenberg Systematic Approach Global Stockpicker Fund A 6,9% 13,7% 0,51 LU0267932464
44 Berenberg Systematic Approach Global Stockpicker Fund B (USD) 6,8% 14,0% 0,49 LU0267932894
45 BGF Gbl Enhanced Eq Yield Hedged A2 SGD Class A A H 5,1% 14,2% 0,36 LU0326426086
46 BGF Gbl Enhanced Eq Yield Hedged A5 EUR Class A Q H 1,4% 12,7% 0,11 LU0278719090
47 BGF Global Dynamic Equity Fund A4 EUR 9,4% 13,6% 0,69 LU0408221603
48 BGF Global Dynamic Equity Fund Hedged A2 EUR 7,0% 14,9% 0,47 LU0238690555
49 BL Equities Dividend B 6,7% 8,5% 0,79 LU0309191657
50 BL Global Equities B 7,5% 9,3% 0,80 LU0117287580
51 BL Sustainable Horizon B Euro accumulating 6,9% 9,2% 0,75 LU0093570173
52 BlackRock Global Funds Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD 9,3% 13,9% 0,67 LU0238689110
53 BlackRock Global Funds Global Enhanced Equity Yield Fund A2 USD 6,1% 11,8% 0,52 LU0265550359
54 BlackRock Global Funds Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD 7,8% 11,8% 0,66 LU0545039389
55 BlackRock Global Funds Global Opportunities Fund A2 USD 9,9% 13,6% 0,73 LU0011850046
56 BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR 11,1% 12,5% 0,89 LU0234759529
57 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund EUR A 8,4% 12,5% 0,68 IE0004003764
58 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund EURO Accumulation Shares 8,8% 12,7% 0,69 GB0006780109
59 BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Euro A 8,2% 11,6% 0,71 IE00B3V93F27
60 BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc) 8,9% 11,9% 0,75 GB00B0MY6T00
61 BNY Mellon Global Opportunities Fund Sterling Income Shares 9,3% 13,0% 0,71 GB00B0C3H830
62 BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund EUR A 10,0% 11,4% 0,88 IE00B29M2H10
63 Brand Global Select T 5,2% 15,4% 0,34 AT0000A04LH9
64 BS Best Strategies UL Fonds Trend & Value EUR 5,2% 12,9% 0,41 LU0288759672
65 C&P Funds ClassiX 6,6% 13,4% 0,50 LU0113798341
66 Canada Life Aktien International II 8,5% 14,1% 0,60 IE00B0YVMP73
67 Canada Life Aktien WachstumsmÃ¤rkte II 2,9% 14,8% 0,20 IE00B0YVMZ71
68 Canada Life Dividende Plus II 7,4% 12,6% 0,59 IE00B0YVMM43
69 Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global Classic 7,7% 12,9% 0,60 LU0235267860
70 Capital Group Fund Global Equity Fund T USD 9,1% 12,8% 0,71 LU0384422019
71 Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR 9,4% 12,5% 0,76 LU0114999021
72 Carmignac Investissement A EUR Acc 6,7% 12,0% 0,56 FR0010148981
73 Challenge Funds Challenge Cyclical Equity Fund L A 8,8% 14,4% 0,62 IE0004462408
74 Challenge Funds Challenge International Equity Fund L A 6,0% 13,6% 0,44 IE0032082988
75 Challenge Funds Challenge Provident 1 Fund P 5,8% 14,8% 0,39 IE00B1P83Q26
76 Challenger Global Four Fonds B 1,5% 17,6% 0,09 LU0115168311
77 Classic Global Equity Fund 7,7% 21,4% 0,36 LI0008328218
78 Classic Value Equity Fund Klasse CHF 6,9% 19,3% 0,36 LI0019077903
79 Comgest Growth World USD Acc 11,6% 11,2% 1,03 IE0033535075
80 Comgest Monde C 11,1% 10,6% 1,05 FR0000284689
81 CONVEST 21 VL A EUR 9,2% 13,4% 0,69 DE0009769638
82 Credit Suisse (Lux) Global Dividend Plus Equity Fund B USD 7,3% 11,4% 0,64 LU0439730457
83 Danske Invest Global Sustainable Future A 7,6% 12,6% 0,60 LU0117088970
84 Davis Global Fund A 8,9% 15,9% 0,56 LU0067889476
85 Deka-Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global 6,1% 13,8% 0,44 DE0009786129
86 Deka-bAV Fonds 8,2% 13,0% 0,63 DE0009786228
87 Deka-BR 100 8,4% 12,7% 0,66 DE0005424519
88 Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) 7,0% 12,0% 0,59 DE000DK2CDS0
89 Deka-Global Aktien Strategie 7,8% 14,8% 0,53 DE0009799064
90 Deka-GlobalChampions CF 9,9% 13,4% 0,74 DE000DK0ECU8
91 Deka-GlobalSelect CF 9,3% 14,9% 0,63 LU0350093026
92 Deka-MegaTrends CF 10,9% 13,9% 0,79 DE0005152706
93 DekaSpezial CF 9,2% 13,8% 0,67 DE0008474669
94 Deutsche Postbank Global Player 9,4% 11,9% 0,79 DE0009797753
95 Dimensional Funds Global Core Equity Fund EUR Acc 9,9% 13,3% 0,74 IE00B2PC0260
96 DJE Dividende & Substanz P (EUR) 6,3% 10,8% 0,59 LU0159550150
97 dm global invest 8,1% 12,6% 0,65 LI0033840716
98 DNB Fund Global SRI Retail A 11,0% 15,6% 0,71 LU0029375739
99 DPAM Invest B Equities NewGems Sustainable A 10,2% 14,9% 0,69 BE0946563377
100 DPAM Invest B Equities World Sustainable B 10,5% 11,0% 0,96 BE0058652646
101 DWS (CH) I QI Global LowVol ESG Equity 4,6% 13,1% 0,35 CH0003531974
102 DWS Akkumula LC 9,2% 12,8% 0,73 DE0008474024
103 DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien 7,4% 12,6% 0,59 DE0009777003
104 DWS ESG Top World 8,9% 12,6% 0,71 DE0009769794
105 DWS Global Growth LD 10,6% 12,6% 0,84 DE0005152441
106 DWS Global Value LD 7,3% 14,7% 0,50 LU0133414606
107 DWS Invest Top Dividend LC 6,3% 9,8% 0,64 LU0507265923
108 DWS SDG Global Equities LD 6,5% 13,8% 0,48 DE0005152466
109 DWS Top Dividende LD 6,8% 10,1% 0,67 DE0009848119
110 DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD 8,9% 13,0% 0,69 DE0008476524
111 DWS-Merkur-Fonds 1 7,7% 17,3% 0,45 DE0008493370
112 E.ON Aktienfonds DWS 7,2% 12,6% 0,58 DE0009848036
113 Echiquier World Equity Growth A EUR 11,1% 13,9% 0,80 FR0010859769
114 ERSTE Equity Research (VTA) (EUR) 7,4% 12,7% 0,58 AT0000A09VE4
115 ERSTE Responsible Stock Global EUR R01 (A) (EUR) 8,3% 13,4% 0,62 AT0000A01GL7
116 ERSTE Stock Global EUR R01 (T) (EUR) 9,2% 13,3% 0,69 AT0000812870
117 FBG Individual W-PA 5,2% 10,7% 0,48 DE000A0RCCX6
118 FBG Individual W-PT 5,1% 10,8% 0,47 DE000A0M58D7
119 FG&W Fund Global Oppor2nities 3,7% 13,6% 0,28 LU0143329109
120 Fidelity Funds -FIRST All Country World Fund A-ACC-Euro 8,2% 11,9% 0,69 LU0267387255
121 Fidelity Funds Fidelity SÃ©lection Internationale A (EUR) 7,0% 13,1% 0,53 LU0103193743
122 Fidelity Funds FIRST All Country World Fund A-USD 8,1% 12,3% 0,66 LU0267386448
123 Fidelity Funds Global Focus Fund A-Euro 10,4% 12,2% 0,86 LU0157922724
124 Fidelity Funds Global Industrials Fund A-Euro 3,9% 16,5% 0,24 LU0114722902
125 Fidelity Funds International Fund A-USD 8,5% 12,8% 0,66 LU0048584097
126 Fidelity Funds World Fund A-Euro 11,2% 13,7% 0,82 LU0069449576
127 First Private Aktien Global A 6,4% 13,5% 0,48 DE000A0KFRT0
128 Flossbach von Storch Fundament FT 9,5% 11,0% 0,86 DE000A0HGMH0
129 Flossbach von Storch Global Quality R 8,0% 11,6% 0,70 LU0366178969
130 FMM-Fonds 4,1% 10,3% 0,40 DE0008478116
131 Fondis A EUR 9,4% 13,4% 0,70 DE0008471020
132 Fondspicker Global UI 4,2% 11,9% 0,36 DE000A0MRAC3
133 Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund A (acc) EUR 5,1% 14,0% 0,36 LU0211333025
134 Franklin World Perspectives Fund A (acc) USD 8,6% 12,8% 0,67 LU0390134368
135 FTC Gideon I 1,3% 12,4% 0,10 AT0000499785
136 GAM Star Worldwide Equity EUR acc. 6,0% 13,4% 0,45 IE00B0HF3C06
137 GAMAX Funds Junior A 9,2% 11,5% 0,80 LU0073103748
138 GaveKal Global Equities Fund A USD 8,1% 11,6% 0,70 IE00B1DS1042
139 Geneon Global Challenges Select 2,6% 11,5% 0,23 DE000A0Q8HL1
140 Genius Strategie 4,7% 13,7% 0,35 DE000A0RA046
141 GFS Aktien Anlage Global 0,5% 18,8% 0,03 DE000A0NEKB0
142 Global Advantage Funds Major Markets High Value A 4,4% 13,7% 0,32 LU0044747169
143 Global Top 6,4% 11,8% 0,54 LU0316084739
144 Goldman Sachs F. Global Equity Partners PF E Acc 9,1% 13,4% 0,68 LU0418310818
145 Goldman Sachs Global CORE Equity Portfolio E Acc Snap 10,4% 13,6% 0,77 LU0201159711
146 Goldman Sachs GMS Dynamic World Equity Portfolio Base Shares (Acc.) 11,6% 13,5% 0,86 LU0308372076
147 Goldman Sachs Strategic Global Equity Portfolio E Acc. 6,4% 13,3% 0,48 LU0133264522
148 Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS 9,2% 13,3% 0,69 DE0009769901
149 Gutmann Aktienfonds (T) EUR 7,5% 13,7% 0,55 AT0000973003
150 Gutmann Global Dividends (A) EUR 7,4% 11,7% 0,63 AT0000A0LXW3
151 Gutmann Global Equity Value Select 2,3% 12,3% 0,19 AT0000A010J2
152 H & A PRIME VALUES Equity A 3,6% 11,7% 0,31 LU0470356352
153 Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R A USD 6,9% 17,6% 0,39 LU0130103400
154 HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B 5,4% 9,9% 0,55 LU0324420727
155 HSBC Gif Economic Scale Global Equity AD 7,8% 14,1% 0,55 LU0039216626
156 HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC 6,7% 14,4% 0,46 LU0309123817
157 HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF 10,4% 12,8% 0,82 IE00B4X9L533
158 HWB Umbrella Fund HWB Alexandra Strategies Portfolio R -1,3% 18,1% -0,07 LU0322055855
159 IAC-Aktien Global 5,6% 11,7% 0,48 DE000A0M2JB5
160 ICSG Premium World Fund CHF 3,3% 15,4% 0,21 LI0012334343
161 InterStock (T) 9,2% 13,4% 0,69 AT0000859848
162 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 ETF 7,1% 13,7% 0,52 IE00B23LNQ02
163 Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A (annual distribution) USD 7,7% 12,5% 0,62 LU0267984937
164 Invesco MSCI World ETF 10,5% 12,8% 0,83 IE00B60SX394
165 Invest Global 9,6% 12,1% 0,80 DE0009757922
166 IPAM AktienSpezial 2,0% 12,1% 0,17 DE0009781906
167 iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD (Acc) Share Class 10,7% 13,2% 0,82 IE00B4L5Y983
168 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ETF (DE) 12,1% 12,4% 0,98 DE0006289382
169 iShares MSCI World ETF USD Dist 10,5% 13,2% 0,80 IE00B0M62Q58
170 iShares MSCI World Islamic ETF USD (Dist) Share Class 7,2% 12,9% 0,56 IE00B27YCN58
171 iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 ETF (DE) 6,6% 12,5% 0,53 DE000A0F5UH1
172 J O Hambro Capital Management Global Select Fund A EUR 11,9% 13,9% 0,85 IE00B3DBRP41
173 Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund Râ‚¬ Acc 12,1% 13,3% 0,91 LU0200076213
174 Janus Henderson Global Research Fund A2 USD 8,7% 13,6% 0,64 IE00B1187X13
175 JPM Global Focus A (dist) EUR 8,6% 14,8% 0,58 LU0168341575
176 JPMorgan Funds Global Equity Fund A (dist) USD 7,3% 14,1% 0,52 LU0119067295
177 JPMorgan Funds Global Focus A (acc) EUR 8,6% 14,8% 0,59 LU0210534227
178 JPMorgan Funds Global Unconstrainde Equity Fund A (acc) USD 10,4% 14,2% 0,74 LU0210533765
179 JPMorgan Investment Funds Global Dividend A (acc) USD 8,4% 12,7% 0,67 LU0329201957
180 JPMorgan Investment Funds Global Select Equity A (acc) USD 9,7% 14,4% 0,68 LU0070217475
181 JRS-International-Universal-Fonds 3,7% 8,9% 0,42 DE0009848473
182 JSS Sustainable Equity Global Dividend P EUR acc 7,7% 11,0% 0,70 LU0533812276
183 Jupiter Global Fund Jupiter Global Value Class L USD Acc 6,9% 13,9% 0,50 LU0425094421
184 Jyske Invest Favourite Equities 6,8% 14,2% 0,48 DK0060005924
185 Jyske Invest Global Equities 7,4% 14,1% 0,53 DK0016259930
186 K & C Aktienfonds 4,4% 14,2% 0,31 LU0351697841
187 KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.) 6,9% 13,3% 0,52 BE0174807132
188 KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.) 7,4% 13,2% 0,57 BE0940704951
189 KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.) 8,7% 17,9% 0,49 BE0170533070
190 KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.) 9,1% 13,2% 0,69 BE0057593726
191 KBC Equity Fund Strategic Cyclicals T 4,1% 15,7% 0,26 BE0172711518
192 KBC Equity Fund Strategic Satellites T 7,9% 12,9% 0,61 BE0170815956
193 KBC Equity Fund World (thes.) 7,1% 13,0% 0,55 BE6213775529
194 KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (T) 7,4% 15,2% 0,49 AT0000722657
195 Kepler Value Aktienfonds (T) 7,3% 16,0% 0,46 AT0000A0AH06
196 Keppler Lingohr Global Equity 2,5% 15,9% 0,16 DE000A0JDCH4
197 Keppler-Global Value-INVEST 4,3% 14,0% 0,31 DE000A0JKNP9
198 Klassik Aktien Fonds T 4,2% 14,2% 0,30 AT0000820022
199 Konzept: Ertrag Aktien Welt T (C) 7,4% 14,4% 0,51 AT0000811344
200 LIGA-Pax-Aktien-Union 6,3% 13,7% 0,46 DE0009750216
201 LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST 2,5% 18,1% 0,14 DE0009774794
202 LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF) T 8,1% 12,1% 0,67 LI0008475134
203 LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF) 9,9% 12,0% 0,83 LI0004342155
204 Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) Classic EUR 4,5% 21,1% 0,21 LU0244071956
205 Löwen-Aktienfonds 6,8% 12,4% 0,55 DE0009769802
206 LOYS LOYS Global P 5,5% 14,7% 0,38 LU0107944042
207 LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL 6,3% 13,9% 0,46 LU0047355440
208 LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds 9,8% 13,5% 0,73 IE0000664338
209 Lyxor ETF DJ Global Titans 50 11,1% 12,3% 0,90 FR0007075494
210 Lyxor ETF MSCI World D-EUR 10,7% 12,3% 0,87 FR0010315770
211 Lyxor MSCI World (LUX) ETF 10,6% 13,0% 0,82 LU0392494562
212 M&G Global Themes Fund EUR-Klasse A acc 4,7% 13,8% 0,34 GB0030932676
213 Macquarie ValueInvest Global A cap 8,2% 10,3% 0,80 LU0135991064
214 Marathon Aktien DividendenStars T 5,3% 11,7% 0,46 LU0162120678
215 Mediolanum Best Brands Equity Power Coupon Collection L A 3,5% 13,2% 0,27 IE0032080503
216 Mediolanum Best Brands Mediolanum Morgan Stanley Global Sel L A 8,8% 11,6% 0,76 IE00B2NLMT64
217 MellowFund Global Equity 5,3% 10,9% 0,49 DE000A1CZUC3
218 Merian World Equity Fund A (USD) Accumulation 9,1% 14,6% 0,62 IE0005263466
219 Metzler Global Selection 4,6% 8,7% 0,53 IE0003722596
220 Metzler International Growth 11,1% 13,5% 0,82 IE0003723560
221 Metzler Premium Aktien Global A 3,3% 13,2% 0,25 DE000A0Q2TS4
222 Metzler Wachstum International 9,7% 13,4% 0,73 DE0009752253
223 MFS Meridian Funds Global Concentrated Fund A1 EUR 11,2% 13,0% 0,86 LU0219418919
224 MFS Meridian Funds Global Equity Fund A1 EUR 10,3% 12,9% 0,80 LU0094560744
225 MFS Meridian Funds Global Research Focused Fund A1 EUR 8,7% 12,3% 0,72 LU0219417861
226 Migros Bank (Lux) Fonds InterStock B 6,6% 12,1% 0,55 LU0261663818
227 Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund (USD) A 12,3% 12,3% 1,00 LU0119620416
228 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund (USD) A 18,7% 15,5% 1,21 LU0552385295
229 morgen Aktien Global UI 3,2% 14,8% 0,22 DE0008490723
230 MPF Global Fonds-Warburg 5,4% 11,0% 0,49 DE0005153860
231 MULTI STRUCTURE FUND INVESTTOR SRI Global 4,4% 13,5% 0,33 LU0498676971
232 MultiManagerTrust (MMT) Global Value B 1,0% 22,7% 0,05 LU0346639395
233 Naspa-Aktienfonds Global Nachhaltigkeit CF 8,1% 12,1% 0,67 DE0009771956
234 Neptune Global Equity Fund A Acc GBP 7,4% 15,2% 0,48 GB0030679053
235 Nielsen Global Value B 8,0% 10,8% 0,74 LU0394131592
236 NinetyOne GSF Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD 8,6% 13,8% 0,63 LU0345772692
237 NinetyOne GSF Global Equity Fund A Acc gross EUR 8,4% 12,5% 0,68 LU0345770134
238 NinetyOne GSF Global Franchise Fund A Acc USD 11,4% 11,8% 0,97 LU0426412945
239 NinetyOne GSF Global Strategic Equity Fund A Acc gross EUR 9,8% 13,0% 0,76 LU0345771702
240 NN (L) Global Equity Opportunities P Cap EUR 7,7% 13,4% 0,58 LU0250158358
241 NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap EUR 6,6% 12,3% 0,53 LU0146257711
242 Nordea 1 Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR 10,2% 13,9% 0,74 LU0476541221
243 Nordea 1 Global Stable Equity Fund BP-EUR 8,7% 11,6% 0,75 LU0112467450
244 NORIS-FONDS 8,2% 16,0% 0,52 DE0008492356
245 ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR 8,5% 13,4% 0,63 DE0009772988
246 PI Global Value Fund P 5,9% 14,5% 0,41 LI0034492384
247 Pictet Global Megatrend Selection-P EUR 10,5% 13,9% 0,76 LU0386882277
248 Pictet Security-P EUR 11,3% 14,2% 0,80 LU0270904781
249 Pictet SmartCity P EUR 7,2% 12,0% 0,60 LU0503634221
250 PRIMA Globale Werte A 3,8% 11,2% 0,34 LU0215933978
251 Principal Global Equity Fund A Class Accumulation Units 8,8% 13,1% 0,67 IE0001148489
252 Principal Global Equity Fund A Class Income Units 8,7% 13,1% 0,67 IE0000712889
253 PVM Flex P 4,2% 17,3% 0,25 LU0328540017
254 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF 15,0% 14,0% 1,08 LI0042267281
255 Quoniam Funds Selection Global Equities MinRisk EUR-h A 5,6% 10,0% 0,57 LU0489951797
256 R + P Universal-Fonds 7,5% 10,5% 0,71 DE0005316962
257 Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (VT) 7,7% 14,3% 0,54 AT0000785266
258 Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien R T 10,2% 14,6% 0,70 AT0000820147
259 RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF) 6,3% 13,0% 0,48 LI0033888582
260 Robeco BP Global Premium Equities D EUR 8,9% 14,6% 0,61 LU0203975437
261 Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities 10,4% 14,4% 0,73 NL0000289783
262 Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities D EUR 11,2% 13,7% 0,82 LU0387754996
263 Rolinco N.V. 12,3% 15,2% 0,81 NL0000289817
264 Russell Investment Company plc World Equity Fund II A 9,5% 13,3% 0,71 IE00B1RNTG75
265 RVT Wachstum Fund 5,0% 12,2% 0,41 LI0016654811
266 RWS-AKTIENFONDS 4,2% 13,5% 0,31 DE0009763300
267 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (T) 7,6% 12,4% 0,62 AT0000820378
268 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (T) 6,8% 12,0% 0,57 AT0000612692
269 Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc 5,3% 13,8% 0,39 LU0306806265
270 Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha USD A acc 8,4% 13,4% 0,63 LU0225283273
271 Schroder ISF Global Equity USD A Acc 9,8% 13,2% 0,74 LU0215105999
272 Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield USD A Acc 6,5% 14,7% 0,44 LU0225284248
273 Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth USD A Acc 12,0% 12,9% 0,93 LU0557290698
274 Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value USD A Acc 5,5% 13,6% 0,41 LU0203345920
275 Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality A USD acc 8,4% 11,8% 0,71 LU0323591593
276 SEB Fund 1 Global Fund C USD 9,5% 11,8% 0,80 LU0030158231
277 SEB Fund 1 SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C 8,2% 14,3% 0,58 LU0122113094
278 Secundus Aktien Fonds 6,3% 11,6% 0,54 LU0274663979
279 Seilern World Growth Fund EUR U R Class 16,4% 11,8% 1,39 IE00B2NXKW18
280 SGKB (Lux) Fund Aktien Welt (CHF) B 6,0% 12,4% 0,49 LU0466399879
281 Siemens Weltinvest Aktien 7,3% 13,3% 0,55 DE0009772624
282 SLI Global Global Equities Fund A USD Acc 7,3% 13,6% 0,53 LU0152742630
283 smart-invest DIVIDENDUM AR B -0,3% 10,8% -0,02 LU0255681925
284 Sparinvest Equitas EUR R 6,4% 13,5% 0,48 LU0362354549
285 Sparinvest Ethical Global Value EUR R 5,8% 14,5% 0,40 LU0362355355
286 Sparinvest Ethical Global Value GBP UKR 5,7% 14,5% 0,40 LU0362355603
287 Sparinvest Global Value EUR R 5,4% 14,7% 0,37 LU0138501191
288 StarCapital Equity Value plus A EUR 3,8% 14,0% 0,27 LU0114997082
289 Stewart Investors Worldwide Leaders Sustainability Fund A Acc 9,2% 11,1% 0,83 GB0030978612
290 Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds 6,5% 11,0% 0,59 LU0506868503
291 Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds 6,7% 11,8% 0,57 LU0383026803
292 Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien 3,3% 10,1% 0,33 LU0347049883
293 SUPERIOR 4 Ethik Aktien (A) 6,3% 15,5% 0,41 AT0000993043
294 Swiss Life Funds (Lux) Equity Global High Dividend CHF R Dis 0,7% 11,2% 0,07 LU0371451146
295 Swiss Life Funds (Lux) Equity Global High Dividend EUR R Cap 4,3% 10,4% 0,42 LU0462862359
296 Swiss Rock (Lux) Global Equity / Aktien Welt A 8,6% 12,3% 0,70 LU0337150725
297 Swisscanto (CH) Equity Fund Global Defensive AA CHF 5,5% 9,2% 0,60 CH0019509279
298 Swisscanto (CH) Portfolio Fund I Focus AA CHF 6,5% 10,4% 0,63 CH0002779517
299 Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Responsible Global Innovation Leaders AT 10,3% 13,2% 0,78 LU0102842878
300 Swisscanto (LU) Portfolio Fund Responsible Focus (CHF) AA 6,5% 11,0% 0,59 LU0161534861
301 T. Rowe Price Funds Global Focused Growth Equity Fund A 15,2% 15,4% 0,99 LU0143551892
302 T. Rowe Price Funds Global Growth Equity Fund A 13,0% 14,7% 0,89 LU0382932902
303 TBF Global Value EUR R 6,9% 18,0% 0,39 DE0009781633
304 Templeton Global Equity Income Fund A (acc) EUR 4,9% 13,7% 0,36 LU0211332647
305 Templeton Global Fund A (Ydis) USD 5,9% 13,9% 0,43 LU0029864427
306 Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund A (acc) EUR 5,9% 13,2% 0,45 LU0114760746
307 Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. USD 7,2% 13,5% 0,54 US8801991048
308 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AEH EUR hedged acc 10,7% 13,9% 0,77 LU0198728585
309 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AU USD acc 13,1% 12,4% 1,05 LU0061474960
310 Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund 5,6% 10,9% 0,52 LU0285922489
311 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro) 5,9% 10,6% 0,56 LU0076398568
312 UBAM 30 Global Leaders Equity AH USD Cap 10,9% 12,6% 0,87 LU0277301916
313 UBAM 30 Global Leaders Equity IH USD Cap 11,8% 12,6% 0,93 LU0277302211
314 UBS (CH) Equity Fund Global Opportunity P 10,2% 12,2% 0,84 CH0002788500
315 UBS (D) Equity Fund Global Opportunity 10,0% 11,8% 0,85 DE0008488214
316 UBS (Lux) Key Selection Global Equities (USD) (EUR) P-acc 7,9% 14,8% 0,53 LU0161942635
317 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund Equity (EUR) P-acc 5,6% 12,6% 0,45 LU0073129206
318 UBS ETF MSCI World A 10,5% 12,8% 0,82 LU0340285161
319 Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD 7,5% 10,4% 0,72 LU0337270119
320 Uni21.Jahrhundert -net- 5,7% 12,8% 0,45 DE0009757872
321 UniDynamicFonds: Global A 10,7% 13,2% 0,81 LU0089558679
322 UniFavorit: Aktien 11,0% 12,3% 0,90 DE0008477076
323 UniGlobal 9,9% 12,1% 0,82 DE0008491051
324 UniGlobal -net- 9,3% 12,1% 0,77 DE0009750273
325 UniMarktführer -netA 9,9% 12,0% 0,83 LU0103246616
326 UniValueFonds: Global C 7,9% 12,9% 0,61 LU0126316347
327 VM Aktien Select (T) 3,9% 16,0% 0,24 AT0000A09SB6
328 Vontobel Fund Global Equity B-USD 12,0% 11,8% 1,01 LU0218910536
329 Vontobel Fund Global Equity Income B-USD 5,4% 12,0% 0,45 LU0129603360
330 W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt 8,6% 13,0% 0,66 DE0005326326
331 Warburg Value Fund A 4,2% 16,8% 0,25 LU0208289198
332 Waverton Global Equity A USD 7,8% 11,8% 0,66 IE00B1RMYC57
333 Wells Fargo (Lux) Worldwide Fund Global Equity Fund Class A USD 8,7% 13,5% 0,65 LU0353188872
334 WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B 3,6% 16,3% 0,22 DE0009790758
335 Wydler Global Equity Fund 5,9% 11,8% 0,50 CH0016137736
336 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap ETF 1C 10,7% 12,9% 0,83 LU0274208692
337 Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap ETF 1D 6,7% 12,7% 0,53 LU0292096186

Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional



powered by
€uro FundResearch

