14.01.2021 07:15:00
Dekaden-Sieger: Die besten globalen Aktienfonds von 2011 bis 2020
Rendite
In der Dekade von 2011 bis 2020 erzielte der Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity FundlautFVBS professionalim Schnitt eine jährliche Rendite von 18,7 Prozent und übertraf damit alle andere europäischen Aktienfonds.
Auch sein Schwesterfonds – der weniger dynamische Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund – konnte sich in der Zehnjahres-Wertung unter den Top Ten platzieren.
|Rang
|Name
|Perf. 10 Jahre p.a.
|Volatilität 10 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre
|ISIN
|1
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund (USD) A
|18,7%
|15,5%
|1,21
|LU0552385295
|2
|Seilern World Growth Fund EUR U R Class
|16,4%
|11,8%
|1,39
|IE00B2NXKW18
|3
|ABAKUS New Growth Stocks
|15,6%
|18,5%
|0,84
|LU0418573316
|4
|T. Rowe Price Funds Global Focused Growth Equity Fund A
|15,2%
|15,4%
|0,99
|LU0143551892
|5
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF
|15,0%
|14,0%
|1,08
|LI0042267281
|6
|Aberdeen Standard I Global Innovation Equity Fund A Acc USD
|14,0%
|14,5%
|0,97
|LU0107464264
|7
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AU USD acc
|13,1%
|12,4%
|1,05
|LU0061474960
|8
|T. Rowe Price Funds Global Growth Equity Fund A
|13,0%
|14,7%
|0,89
|LU0382932902
|9
|Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund (USD) A
|12,3%
|12,3%
|1,00
|LU0119620416
|10
|Rolinco N.V.
|12,3%
|15,2%
|0,81
|NL0000289817
|Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional
Volatilität
Der BL Equities Dividendwar in den vergangenen zehn Jahren am schwankungsärmsten – gefolgt von seinen Schwesterfonds dem BL Sustainable Horizonsowie dem BL Global Equities.
Zugleich wiesen alle drei Fonds von BLI - Banque de Luxembourg Investments S.A. keine überdurchschnittliche, aber eine vergleichsweise passable Rendite auf.
|Rang
|Name
|Perf. 10 Jahre p.a.
|Volatilität 10 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre
|ISIN
|1
|BL Equities Dividend B
|6,7%
|8,5%
|0,79
|LU0309191657
|2
|Metzler Global Selection
|4,6%
|8,7%
|0,53
|IE0003722596
|3
|JRS-International-Universal-Fonds
|3,7%
|8,9%
|0,42
|DE0009848473
|4
|ASM Asset Special Management Fund
|4,6%
|8,9%
|0,51
|LU0397524504
|5
|BL Sustainable Horizon B Euro accumulating
|6,9%
|9,2%
|0,75
|LU0093570173
|6
|Swisscanto (CH) Equity Fund Global Defensive AA CHF
|5,5%
|9,2%
|0,60
|CH0019509279
|7
|BL Global Equities B
|7,5%
|9,3%
|0,80
|LU0117287580
|8
|DWS Invest Top Dividend LC
|6,3%
|9,8%
|0,64
|LU0507265923
|9
|HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B
|5,4%
|9,9%
|0,55
|LU0324420727
|10
|Quoniam Funds Selection Global Equities MinRisk EUR-h A
|5,6%
|10,0%
|0,57
|LU0489951797
|Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional
Sharpe Ratio
In puncto Rendite-Risiko-Profil überzeugten der Seilern World Growth Fundund der Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund, die ihre beiden Top-Platzierungen beim Rendite-Kriterium lediglich getauscht haben.
Auch der Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund reiht sich bei der Sharpe Ratio unter den Top Ten ein.
|Rang
|Name
|Perf. 10 Jahre p.a.
|Volatilität 10 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre
|ISIN
|1
|Seilern World Growth Fund EUR U R Class
|16,4%
|11,8%
|1,39
|IE00B2NXKW18
|2
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund (USD) A
|18,7%
|15,5%
|1,21
|LU0552385295
|3
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF
|15,0%
|14,0%
|1,08
|LI0042267281
|4
|Comgest Monde C
|11,1%
|10,6%
|1,05
|FR0000284689
|5
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AU USD acc
|13,1%
|12,4%
|1,05
|LU0061474960
|6
|Comgest Growth World USD Acc
|11,6%
|11,2%
|1,03
|IE0033535075
|7
|Vontobel Fund Global Equity B-USD
|12,0%
|11,8%
|1,01
|LU0218910536
|8
|Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund (USD) A
|12,3%
|12,3%
|1,00
|LU0119620416
|9
|T. Rowe Price Funds Global Focused Growth Equity Fund A
|15,2%
|15,4%
|0,99
|LU0143551892
|10
|iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ETF (DE)
|12,1%
|12,4%
|0,98
|DE0006289382
|Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional
Exkurs: Alle globalen Aktienfonds
Die beigefügte Tabelle enthält 337 globale Aktienfonds, die für die vergangenen zehn Jahre eine Wertenwicklung aufweisen. Die Liste ist alphabetisch sortiert.
|Rang
|Name
|Perf. 10 Jahre p.a.
|Volatilität 10 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 10 Jahre
|ISIN
|1
|3 Banken Dividend Champions
|4,2%
|14,1%
|0,30
|AT0000600689
|2
|3 Banken Global Stock-Mix
|5,7%
|16,9%
|0,34
|AT0000950449
|3
|AB FCP I-Global Equity Blend Portfolio A USD
|8,2%
|13,6%
|0,60
|LU0175139822
|4
|AB FCP I-Global Value Portfolio A USD
|5,7%
|14,3%
|0,40
|LU0124673897
|5
|AB I-Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio A USD
|9,4%
|14,6%
|0,64
|LU0069063385
|6
|ABAKUS New Growth Stocks
|15,6%
|18,5%
|0,84
|LU0418573316
|7
|ABAKUS World Dividend Fund
|6,4%
|12,0%
|0,54
|LU0245042477
|8
|Aberdeen (Swiss) Funds Global Opportunities Equity Fund A
|5,9%
|12,0%
|0,50
|CH0002771787
|9
|Aberdeen Standard I Global Innovation Equity Fund A Acc USD
|14,0%
|14,5%
|0,97
|LU0107464264
|10
|Aberdeen Standard I World Equity Fund A Acc USD
|6,5%
|12,5%
|0,52
|LU0094547139
|11
|ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds A
|8,4%
|13,0%
|0,65
|DE0009781740
|12
|ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR
|6,1%
|12,4%
|0,50
|LI0017502381
|13
|ACC Alpha select AMI
|2,5%
|13,2%
|0,19
|DE0007248643
|14
|Advantage Stock (T)
|8,0%
|12,2%
|0,65
|AT0000703285
|15
|AG Ostalb Global Fonds A
|5,9%
|11,9%
|0,49
|DE000A0Q2SC0
|16
|Aktien Opportunity UI T
|4,7%
|14,2%
|0,33
|DE000A0Q2SK3
|17
|Aktien Welt INKA
|4,1%
|11,9%
|0,34
|DE0009794701
|18
|Albrech & Cie. Albrech & Cie. Optiselect Funds P
|3,9%
|11,8%
|0,33
|LU0107901315
|19
|Alger International Focus Fund A
|9,0%
|13,3%
|0,68
|US0155658562
|20
|Allianz GLOBAL EQUITY AT EUR
|9,9%
|13,6%
|0,73
|LU0101257581
|21
|Allianz Global Equity Dividend A EUR
|6,0%
|13,0%
|0,46
|DE0008471467
|22
|Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained A EUR
|10,3%
|13,3%
|0,77
|LU0342677829
|23
|Allianz Interglobal A EUR
|11,3%
|13,8%
|0,82
|DE0008475070
|24
|Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus A EUR
|8,6%
|13,7%
|0,63
|DE0009797274
|25
|Ampega Global Aktienfonds
|8,8%
|13,9%
|0,63
|DE0009847301
|26
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU
|11,2%
|12,2%
|0,92
|FR0010756114
|27
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME A2 EUR (C)
|5,7%
|11,4%
|0,50
|LU1883320993
|28
|Amundi Mega Trend (ex Asia Stock Plus) VA (C)
|6,3%
|13,9%
|0,46
|AT0000675020
|29
|Amundi Öko Sozial Stock T (C)
|8,2%
|13,7%
|0,60
|AT0000A06Q31
|30
|Amundi Top World
|8,2%
|14,6%
|0,56
|DE0009779736
|31
|Apollo Styrian Global Equity (T)
|9,3%
|13,9%
|0,67
|AT0000A03KC4
|32
|Aramea Aktien Select R
|4,1%
|16,1%
|0,26
|DE000A0YJME6
|33
|ASM Asset Special Management Fund
|4,6%
|8,9%
|0,51
|LU0397524504
|34
|AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B Euro
|9,0%
|13,1%
|0,69
|IE0031069051
|35
|AXA Welt
|8,2%
|14,1%
|0,59
|DE0008471376
|36
|AXA WF Framlington Talents Global A Cap USD
|8,0%
|14,1%
|0,57
|LU0266005023
|37
|AXA WF II Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD
|11,4%
|13,3%
|0,86
|LU0011972584
|38
|AXA World Funds Framlington Talents Global A Capitalisation EUR EUR
|8,0%
|13,7%
|0,59
|LU0189847683
|39
|B & P Vision OptiMix World
|5,8%
|13,6%
|0,42
|LI0013017780
|40
|Baloise Fund Invest (Lux) BFI Equity Fund (EUR) R EUR
|6,3%
|14,3%
|0,44
|LU0226794815
|41
|Baloise Fund Invest (Lux) BFI InterStock (CHF) R CHF
|6,8%
|11,6%
|0,58
|LU0127038486
|42
|Barings Global Leaders Fund Class A EUR Inc
|7,9%
|13,4%
|0,59
|IE0030016350
|43
|Berenberg Systematic Approach Global Stockpicker Fund A
|6,9%
|13,7%
|0,51
|LU0267932464
|44
|Berenberg Systematic Approach Global Stockpicker Fund B (USD)
|6,8%
|14,0%
|0,49
|LU0267932894
|45
|BGF Gbl Enhanced Eq Yield Hedged A2 SGD Class A A H
|5,1%
|14,2%
|0,36
|LU0326426086
|46
|BGF Gbl Enhanced Eq Yield Hedged A5 EUR Class A Q H
|1,4%
|12,7%
|0,11
|LU0278719090
|47
|BGF Global Dynamic Equity Fund A4 EUR
|9,4%
|13,6%
|0,69
|LU0408221603
|48
|BGF Global Dynamic Equity Fund Hedged A2 EUR
|7,0%
|14,9%
|0,47
|LU0238690555
|49
|BL Equities Dividend B
|6,7%
|8,5%
|0,79
|LU0309191657
|50
|BL Global Equities B
|7,5%
|9,3%
|0,80
|LU0117287580
|51
|BL Sustainable Horizon B Euro accumulating
|6,9%
|9,2%
|0,75
|LU0093570173
|52
|BlackRock Global Funds Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD
|9,3%
|13,9%
|0,67
|LU0238689110
|53
|BlackRock Global Funds Global Enhanced Equity Yield Fund A2 USD
|6,1%
|11,8%
|0,52
|LU0265550359
|54
|BlackRock Global Funds Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD
|7,8%
|11,8%
|0,66
|LU0545039389
|55
|BlackRock Global Funds Global Opportunities Fund A2 USD
|9,9%
|13,6%
|0,73
|LU0011850046
|56
|BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR
|11,1%
|12,5%
|0,89
|LU0234759529
|57
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund EUR A
|8,4%
|12,5%
|0,68
|IE0004003764
|58
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund EURO Accumulation Shares
|8,8%
|12,7%
|0,69
|GB0006780109
|59
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Euro A
|8,2%
|11,6%
|0,71
|IE00B3V93F27
|60
|BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc)
|8,9%
|11,9%
|0,75
|GB00B0MY6T00
|61
|BNY Mellon Global Opportunities Fund Sterling Income Shares
|9,3%
|13,0%
|0,71
|GB00B0C3H830
|62
|BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund EUR A
|10,0%
|11,4%
|0,88
|IE00B29M2H10
|63
|Brand Global Select T
|5,2%
|15,4%
|0,34
|AT0000A04LH9
|64
|BS Best Strategies UL Fonds Trend & Value EUR
|5,2%
|12,9%
|0,41
|LU0288759672
|65
|C&P Funds ClassiX
|6,6%
|13,4%
|0,50
|LU0113798341
|66
|Canada Life Aktien International II
|8,5%
|14,1%
|0,60
|IE00B0YVMP73
|67
|Canada Life Aktien WachstumsmÃ¤rkte II
|2,9%
|14,8%
|0,20
|IE00B0YVMZ71
|68
|Canada Life Dividende Plus II
|7,4%
|12,6%
|0,59
|IE00B0YVMM43
|69
|Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global Classic
|7,7%
|12,9%
|0,60
|LU0235267860
|70
|Capital Group Fund Global Equity Fund T USD
|9,1%
|12,8%
|0,71
|LU0384422019
|71
|Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR
|9,4%
|12,5%
|0,76
|LU0114999021
|72
|Carmignac Investissement A EUR Acc
|6,7%
|12,0%
|0,56
|FR0010148981
|73
|Challenge Funds Challenge Cyclical Equity Fund L A
|8,8%
|14,4%
|0,62
|IE0004462408
|74
|Challenge Funds Challenge International Equity Fund L A
|6,0%
|13,6%
|0,44
|IE0032082988
|75
|Challenge Funds Challenge Provident 1 Fund P
|5,8%
|14,8%
|0,39
|IE00B1P83Q26
|76
|Challenger Global Four Fonds B
|1,5%
|17,6%
|0,09
|LU0115168311
|77
|Classic Global Equity Fund
|7,7%
|21,4%
|0,36
|LI0008328218
|78
|Classic Value Equity Fund Klasse CHF
|6,9%
|19,3%
|0,36
|LI0019077903
|79
|Comgest Growth World USD Acc
|11,6%
|11,2%
|1,03
|IE0033535075
|80
|Comgest Monde C
|11,1%
|10,6%
|1,05
|FR0000284689
|81
|CONVEST 21 VL A EUR
|9,2%
|13,4%
|0,69
|DE0009769638
|82
|Credit Suisse (Lux) Global Dividend Plus Equity Fund B USD
|7,3%
|11,4%
|0,64
|LU0439730457
|83
|Danske Invest Global Sustainable Future A
|7,6%
|12,6%
|0,60
|LU0117088970
|84
|Davis Global Fund A
|8,9%
|15,9%
|0,56
|LU0067889476
|85
|Deka-Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global
|6,1%
|13,8%
|0,44
|DE0009786129
|86
|Deka-bAV Fonds
|8,2%
|13,0%
|0,63
|DE0009786228
|87
|Deka-BR 100
|8,4%
|12,7%
|0,66
|DE0005424519
|88
|Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A)
|7,0%
|12,0%
|0,59
|DE000DK2CDS0
|89
|Deka-Global Aktien Strategie
|7,8%
|14,8%
|0,53
|DE0009799064
|90
|Deka-GlobalChampions CF
|9,9%
|13,4%
|0,74
|DE000DK0ECU8
|91
|Deka-GlobalSelect CF
|9,3%
|14,9%
|0,63
|LU0350093026
|92
|Deka-MegaTrends CF
|10,9%
|13,9%
|0,79
|DE0005152706
|93
|DekaSpezial CF
|9,2%
|13,8%
|0,67
|DE0008474669
|94
|Deutsche Postbank Global Player
|9,4%
|11,9%
|0,79
|DE0009797753
|95
|Dimensional Funds Global Core Equity Fund EUR Acc
|9,9%
|13,3%
|0,74
|IE00B2PC0260
|96
|DJE Dividende & Substanz P (EUR)
|6,3%
|10,8%
|0,59
|LU0159550150
|97
|dm global invest
|8,1%
|12,6%
|0,65
|LI0033840716
|98
|DNB Fund Global SRI Retail A
|11,0%
|15,6%
|0,71
|LU0029375739
|99
|DPAM Invest B Equities NewGems Sustainable A
|10,2%
|14,9%
|0,69
|BE0946563377
|100
|DPAM Invest B Equities World Sustainable B
|10,5%
|11,0%
|0,96
|BE0058652646
|101
|DWS (CH) I QI Global LowVol ESG Equity
|4,6%
|13,1%
|0,35
|CH0003531974
|102
|DWS Akkumula LC
|9,2%
|12,8%
|0,73
|DE0008474024
|103
|DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien
|7,4%
|12,6%
|0,59
|DE0009777003
|104
|DWS ESG Top World
|8,9%
|12,6%
|0,71
|DE0009769794
|105
|DWS Global Growth LD
|10,6%
|12,6%
|0,84
|DE0005152441
|106
|DWS Global Value LD
|7,3%
|14,7%
|0,50
|LU0133414606
|107
|DWS Invest Top Dividend LC
|6,3%
|9,8%
|0,64
|LU0507265923
|108
|DWS SDG Global Equities LD
|6,5%
|13,8%
|0,48
|DE0005152466
|109
|DWS Top Dividende LD
|6,8%
|10,1%
|0,67
|DE0009848119
|110
|DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD
|8,9%
|13,0%
|0,69
|DE0008476524
|111
|DWS-Merkur-Fonds 1
|7,7%
|17,3%
|0,45
|DE0008493370
|112
|E.ON Aktienfonds DWS
|7,2%
|12,6%
|0,58
|DE0009848036
|113
|Echiquier World Equity Growth A EUR
|11,1%
|13,9%
|0,80
|FR0010859769
|114
|ERSTE Equity Research (VTA) (EUR)
|7,4%
|12,7%
|0,58
|AT0000A09VE4
|115
|ERSTE Responsible Stock Global EUR R01 (A) (EUR)
|8,3%
|13,4%
|0,62
|AT0000A01GL7
|116
|ERSTE Stock Global EUR R01 (T) (EUR)
|9,2%
|13,3%
|0,69
|AT0000812870
|117
|FBG Individual W-PA
|5,2%
|10,7%
|0,48
|DE000A0RCCX6
|118
|FBG Individual W-PT
|5,1%
|10,8%
|0,47
|DE000A0M58D7
|119
|FG&W Fund Global Oppor2nities
|3,7%
|13,6%
|0,28
|LU0143329109
|120
|Fidelity Funds -FIRST All Country World Fund A-ACC-Euro
|8,2%
|11,9%
|0,69
|LU0267387255
|121
|Fidelity Funds Fidelity SÃ©lection Internationale A (EUR)
|7,0%
|13,1%
|0,53
|LU0103193743
|122
|Fidelity Funds FIRST All Country World Fund A-USD
|8,1%
|12,3%
|0,66
|LU0267386448
|123
|Fidelity Funds Global Focus Fund A-Euro
|10,4%
|12,2%
|0,86
|LU0157922724
|124
|Fidelity Funds Global Industrials Fund A-Euro
|3,9%
|16,5%
|0,24
|LU0114722902
|125
|Fidelity Funds International Fund A-USD
|8,5%
|12,8%
|0,66
|LU0048584097
|126
|Fidelity Funds World Fund A-Euro
|11,2%
|13,7%
|0,82
|LU0069449576
|127
|First Private Aktien Global A
|6,4%
|13,5%
|0,48
|DE000A0KFRT0
|128
|Flossbach von Storch Fundament FT
|9,5%
|11,0%
|0,86
|DE000A0HGMH0
|129
|Flossbach von Storch Global Quality R
|8,0%
|11,6%
|0,70
|LU0366178969
|130
|FMM-Fonds
|4,1%
|10,3%
|0,40
|DE0008478116
|131
|Fondis A EUR
|9,4%
|13,4%
|0,70
|DE0008471020
|132
|Fondspicker Global UI
|4,2%
|11,9%
|0,36
|DE000A0MRAC3
|133
|Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund A (acc) EUR
|5,1%
|14,0%
|0,36
|LU0211333025
|134
|Franklin World Perspectives Fund A (acc) USD
|8,6%
|12,8%
|0,67
|LU0390134368
|135
|FTC Gideon I
|1,3%
|12,4%
|0,10
|AT0000499785
|136
|GAM Star Worldwide Equity EUR acc.
|6,0%
|13,4%
|0,45
|IE00B0HF3C06
|137
|GAMAX Funds Junior A
|9,2%
|11,5%
|0,80
|LU0073103748
|138
|GaveKal Global Equities Fund A USD
|8,1%
|11,6%
|0,70
|IE00B1DS1042
|139
|Geneon Global Challenges Select
|2,6%
|11,5%
|0,23
|DE000A0Q8HL1
|140
|Genius Strategie
|4,7%
|13,7%
|0,35
|DE000A0RA046
|141
|GFS Aktien Anlage Global
|0,5%
|18,8%
|0,03
|DE000A0NEKB0
|142
|Global Advantage Funds Major Markets High Value A
|4,4%
|13,7%
|0,32
|LU0044747169
|143
|Global Top
|6,4%
|11,8%
|0,54
|LU0316084739
|144
|Goldman Sachs F. Global Equity Partners PF E Acc
|9,1%
|13,4%
|0,68
|LU0418310818
|145
|Goldman Sachs Global CORE Equity Portfolio E Acc Snap
|10,4%
|13,6%
|0,77
|LU0201159711
|146
|Goldman Sachs GMS Dynamic World Equity Portfolio Base Shares (Acc.)
|11,6%
|13,5%
|0,86
|LU0308372076
|147
|Goldman Sachs Strategic Global Equity Portfolio E Acc.
|6,4%
|13,3%
|0,48
|LU0133264522
|148
|Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS
|9,2%
|13,3%
|0,69
|DE0009769901
|149
|Gutmann Aktienfonds (T) EUR
|7,5%
|13,7%
|0,55
|AT0000973003
|150
|Gutmann Global Dividends (A) EUR
|7,4%
|11,7%
|0,63
|AT0000A0LXW3
|151
|Gutmann Global Equity Value Select
|2,3%
|12,3%
|0,19
|AT0000A010J2
|152
|H & A PRIME VALUES Equity A
|3,6%
|11,7%
|0,31
|LU0470356352
|153
|Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R A USD
|6,9%
|17,6%
|0,39
|LU0130103400
|154
|HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B
|5,4%
|9,9%
|0,55
|LU0324420727
|155
|HSBC Gif Economic Scale Global Equity AD
|7,8%
|14,1%
|0,55
|LU0039216626
|156
|HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC
|6,7%
|14,4%
|0,46
|LU0309123817
|157
|HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF
|10,4%
|12,8%
|0,82
|IE00B4X9L533
|158
|HWB Umbrella Fund HWB Alexandra Strategies Portfolio R
|-1,3%
|18,1%
|-0,07
|LU0322055855
|159
|IAC-Aktien Global
|5,6%
|11,7%
|0,48
|DE000A0M2JB5
|160
|ICSG Premium World Fund CHF
|3,3%
|15,4%
|0,21
|LI0012334343
|161
|InterStock (T)
|9,2%
|13,4%
|0,69
|AT0000859848
|162
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 ETF
|7,1%
|13,7%
|0,52
|IE00B23LNQ02
|163
|Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A (annual distribution) USD
|7,7%
|12,5%
|0,62
|LU0267984937
|164
|Invesco MSCI World ETF
|10,5%
|12,8%
|0,83
|IE00B60SX394
|165
|Invest Global
|9,6%
|12,1%
|0,80
|DE0009757922
|166
|IPAM AktienSpezial
|2,0%
|12,1%
|0,17
|DE0009781906
|167
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD (Acc) Share Class
|10,7%
|13,2%
|0,82
|IE00B4L5Y983
|168
|iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ETF (DE)
|12,1%
|12,4%
|0,98
|DE0006289382
|169
|iShares MSCI World ETF USD Dist
|10,5%
|13,2%
|0,80
|IE00B0M62Q58
|170
|iShares MSCI World Islamic ETF USD (Dist) Share Class
|7,2%
|12,9%
|0,56
|IE00B27YCN58
|171
|iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 ETF (DE)
|6,6%
|12,5%
|0,53
|DE000A0F5UH1
|172
|J O Hambro Capital Management Global Select Fund A EUR
|11,9%
|13,9%
|0,85
|IE00B3DBRP41
|173
|Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund Râ‚¬ Acc
|12,1%
|13,3%
|0,91
|LU0200076213
|174
|Janus Henderson Global Research Fund A2 USD
|8,7%
|13,6%
|0,64
|IE00B1187X13
|175
|JPM Global Focus A (dist) EUR
|8,6%
|14,8%
|0,58
|LU0168341575
|176
|JPMorgan Funds Global Equity Fund A (dist) USD
|7,3%
|14,1%
|0,52
|LU0119067295
|177
|JPMorgan Funds Global Focus A (acc) EUR
|8,6%
|14,8%
|0,59
|LU0210534227
|178
|JPMorgan Funds Global Unconstrainde Equity Fund A (acc) USD
|10,4%
|14,2%
|0,74
|LU0210533765
|179
|JPMorgan Investment Funds Global Dividend A (acc) USD
|8,4%
|12,7%
|0,67
|LU0329201957
|180
|JPMorgan Investment Funds Global Select Equity A (acc) USD
|9,7%
|14,4%
|0,68
|LU0070217475
|181
|JRS-International-Universal-Fonds
|3,7%
|8,9%
|0,42
|DE0009848473
|182
|JSS Sustainable Equity Global Dividend P EUR acc
|7,7%
|11,0%
|0,70
|LU0533812276
|183
|Jupiter Global Fund Jupiter Global Value Class L USD Acc
|6,9%
|13,9%
|0,50
|LU0425094421
|184
|Jyske Invest Favourite Equities
|6,8%
|14,2%
|0,48
|DK0060005924
|185
|Jyske Invest Global Equities
|7,4%
|14,1%
|0,53
|DK0016259930
|186
|K & C Aktienfonds
|4,4%
|14,2%
|0,31
|LU0351697841
|187
|KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.)
|6,9%
|13,3%
|0,52
|BE0174807132
|188
|KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.)
|7,4%
|13,2%
|0,57
|BE0940704951
|189
|KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.)
|8,7%
|17,9%
|0,49
|BE0170533070
|190
|KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.)
|9,1%
|13,2%
|0,69
|BE0057593726
|191
|KBC Equity Fund Strategic Cyclicals T
|4,1%
|15,7%
|0,26
|BE0172711518
|192
|KBC Equity Fund Strategic Satellites T
|7,9%
|12,9%
|0,61
|BE0170815956
|193
|KBC Equity Fund World (thes.)
|7,1%
|13,0%
|0,55
|BE6213775529
|194
|KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (T)
|7,4%
|15,2%
|0,49
|AT0000722657
|195
|Kepler Value Aktienfonds (T)
|7,3%
|16,0%
|0,46
|AT0000A0AH06
|196
|Keppler Lingohr Global Equity
|2,5%
|15,9%
|0,16
|DE000A0JDCH4
|197
|Keppler-Global Value-INVEST
|4,3%
|14,0%
|0,31
|DE000A0JKNP9
|198
|Klassik Aktien Fonds T
|4,2%
|14,2%
|0,30
|AT0000820022
|199
|Konzept: Ertrag Aktien Welt T (C)
|7,4%
|14,4%
|0,51
|AT0000811344
|200
|LIGA-Pax-Aktien-Union
|6,3%
|13,7%
|0,46
|DE0009750216
|201
|LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST
|2,5%
|18,1%
|0,14
|DE0009774794
|202
|LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF) T
|8,1%
|12,1%
|0,67
|LI0008475134
|203
|LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF)
|9,9%
|12,0%
|0,83
|LI0004342155
|204
|Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) Classic EUR
|4,5%
|21,1%
|0,21
|LU0244071956
|205
|Löwen-Aktienfonds
|6,8%
|12,4%
|0,55
|DE0009769802
|206
|LOYS LOYS Global P
|5,5%
|14,7%
|0,38
|LU0107944042
|207
|LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL
|6,3%
|13,9%
|0,46
|LU0047355440
|208
|LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds
|9,8%
|13,5%
|0,73
|IE0000664338
|209
|Lyxor ETF DJ Global Titans 50
|11,1%
|12,3%
|0,90
|FR0007075494
|210
|Lyxor ETF MSCI World D-EUR
|10,7%
|12,3%
|0,87
|FR0010315770
|211
|Lyxor MSCI World (LUX) ETF
|10,6%
|13,0%
|0,82
|LU0392494562
|212
|M&G Global Themes Fund EUR-Klasse A acc
|4,7%
|13,8%
|0,34
|GB0030932676
|213
|Macquarie ValueInvest Global A cap
|8,2%
|10,3%
|0,80
|LU0135991064
|214
|Marathon Aktien DividendenStars T
|5,3%
|11,7%
|0,46
|LU0162120678
|215
|Mediolanum Best Brands Equity Power Coupon Collection L A
|3,5%
|13,2%
|0,27
|IE0032080503
|216
|Mediolanum Best Brands Mediolanum Morgan Stanley Global Sel L A
|8,8%
|11,6%
|0,76
|IE00B2NLMT64
|217
|MellowFund Global Equity
|5,3%
|10,9%
|0,49
|DE000A1CZUC3
|218
|Merian World Equity Fund A (USD) Accumulation
|9,1%
|14,6%
|0,62
|IE0005263466
|219
|Metzler Global Selection
|4,6%
|8,7%
|0,53
|IE0003722596
|220
|Metzler International Growth
|11,1%
|13,5%
|0,82
|IE0003723560
|221
|Metzler Premium Aktien Global A
|3,3%
|13,2%
|0,25
|DE000A0Q2TS4
|222
|Metzler Wachstum International
|9,7%
|13,4%
|0,73
|DE0009752253
|223
|MFS Meridian Funds Global Concentrated Fund A1 EUR
|11,2%
|13,0%
|0,86
|LU0219418919
|224
|MFS Meridian Funds Global Equity Fund A1 EUR
|10,3%
|12,9%
|0,80
|LU0094560744
|225
|MFS Meridian Funds Global Research Focused Fund A1 EUR
|8,7%
|12,3%
|0,72
|LU0219417861
|226
|Migros Bank (Lux) Fonds InterStock B
|6,6%
|12,1%
|0,55
|LU0261663818
|227
|Morgan Stanley Global Brands Fund (USD) A
|12,3%
|12,3%
|1,00
|LU0119620416
|228
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund (USD) A
|18,7%
|15,5%
|1,21
|LU0552385295
|229
|morgen Aktien Global UI
|3,2%
|14,8%
|0,22
|DE0008490723
|230
|MPF Global Fonds-Warburg
|5,4%
|11,0%
|0,49
|DE0005153860
|231
|MULTI STRUCTURE FUND INVESTTOR SRI Global
|4,4%
|13,5%
|0,33
|LU0498676971
|232
|MultiManagerTrust (MMT) Global Value B
|1,0%
|22,7%
|0,05
|LU0346639395
|233
|Naspa-Aktienfonds Global Nachhaltigkeit CF
|8,1%
|12,1%
|0,67
|DE0009771956
|234
|Neptune Global Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|7,4%
|15,2%
|0,48
|GB0030679053
|235
|Nielsen Global Value B
|8,0%
|10,8%
|0,74
|LU0394131592
|236
|NinetyOne GSF Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD
|8,6%
|13,8%
|0,63
|LU0345772692
|237
|NinetyOne GSF Global Equity Fund A Acc gross EUR
|8,4%
|12,5%
|0,68
|LU0345770134
|238
|NinetyOne GSF Global Franchise Fund A Acc USD
|11,4%
|11,8%
|0,97
|LU0426412945
|239
|NinetyOne GSF Global Strategic Equity Fund A Acc gross EUR
|9,8%
|13,0%
|0,76
|LU0345771702
|240
|NN (L) Global Equity Opportunities P Cap EUR
|7,7%
|13,4%
|0,58
|LU0250158358
|241
|NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap EUR
|6,6%
|12,3%
|0,53
|LU0146257711
|242
|Nordea 1 Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR
|10,2%
|13,9%
|0,74
|LU0476541221
|243
|Nordea 1 Global Stable Equity Fund BP-EUR
|8,7%
|11,6%
|0,75
|LU0112467450
|244
|NORIS-FONDS
|8,2%
|16,0%
|0,52
|DE0008492356
|245
|ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR
|8,5%
|13,4%
|0,63
|DE0009772988
|246
|PI Global Value Fund P
|5,9%
|14,5%
|0,41
|LI0034492384
|247
|Pictet Global Megatrend Selection-P EUR
|10,5%
|13,9%
|0,76
|LU0386882277
|248
|Pictet Security-P EUR
|11,3%
|14,2%
|0,80
|LU0270904781
|249
|Pictet SmartCity P EUR
|7,2%
|12,0%
|0,60
|LU0503634221
|250
|PRIMA Globale Werte A
|3,8%
|11,2%
|0,34
|LU0215933978
|251
|Principal Global Equity Fund A Class Accumulation Units
|8,8%
|13,1%
|0,67
|IE0001148489
|252
|Principal Global Equity Fund A Class Income Units
|8,7%
|13,1%
|0,67
|IE0000712889
|253
|PVM Flex P
|4,2%
|17,3%
|0,25
|LU0328540017
|254
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF
|15,0%
|14,0%
|1,08
|LI0042267281
|255
|Quoniam Funds Selection Global Equities MinRisk EUR-h A
|5,6%
|10,0%
|0,57
|LU0489951797
|256
|R + P Universal-Fonds
|7,5%
|10,5%
|0,71
|DE0005316962
|257
|Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (VT)
|7,7%
|14,3%
|0,54
|AT0000785266
|258
|Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien R T
|10,2%
|14,6%
|0,70
|AT0000820147
|259
|RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF)
|6,3%
|13,0%
|0,48
|LI0033888582
|260
|Robeco BP Global Premium Equities D EUR
|8,9%
|14,6%
|0,61
|LU0203975437
|261
|Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities
|10,4%
|14,4%
|0,73
|NL0000289783
|262
|Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities D EUR
|11,2%
|13,7%
|0,82
|LU0387754996
|263
|Rolinco N.V.
|12,3%
|15,2%
|0,81
|NL0000289817
|264
|Russell Investment Company plc World Equity Fund II A
|9,5%
|13,3%
|0,71
|IE00B1RNTG75
|265
|RVT Wachstum Fund
|5,0%
|12,2%
|0,41
|LI0016654811
|266
|RWS-AKTIENFONDS
|4,2%
|13,5%
|0,31
|DE0009763300
|267
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (T)
|7,6%
|12,4%
|0,62
|AT0000820378
|268
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (T)
|6,8%
|12,0%
|0,57
|AT0000612692
|269
|Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc
|5,3%
|13,8%
|0,39
|LU0306806265
|270
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha USD A acc
|8,4%
|13,4%
|0,63
|LU0225283273
|271
|Schroder ISF Global Equity USD A Acc
|9,8%
|13,2%
|0,74
|LU0215105999
|272
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield USD A Acc
|6,5%
|14,7%
|0,44
|LU0225284248
|273
|Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth USD A Acc
|12,0%
|12,9%
|0,93
|LU0557290698
|274
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value USD A Acc
|5,5%
|13,6%
|0,41
|LU0203345920
|275
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality A USD acc
|8,4%
|11,8%
|0,71
|LU0323591593
|276
|SEB Fund 1 Global Fund C USD
|9,5%
|11,8%
|0,80
|LU0030158231
|277
|SEB Fund 1 SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C
|8,2%
|14,3%
|0,58
|LU0122113094
|278
|Secundus Aktien Fonds
|6,3%
|11,6%
|0,54
|LU0274663979
|279
|Seilern World Growth Fund EUR U R Class
|16,4%
|11,8%
|1,39
|IE00B2NXKW18
|280
|SGKB (Lux) Fund Aktien Welt (CHF) B
|6,0%
|12,4%
|0,49
|LU0466399879
|281
|Siemens Weltinvest Aktien
|7,3%
|13,3%
|0,55
|DE0009772624
|282
|SLI Global Global Equities Fund A USD Acc
|7,3%
|13,6%
|0,53
|LU0152742630
|283
|smart-invest DIVIDENDUM AR B
|-0,3%
|10,8%
|-0,02
|LU0255681925
|284
|Sparinvest Equitas EUR R
|6,4%
|13,5%
|0,48
|LU0362354549
|285
|Sparinvest Ethical Global Value EUR R
|5,8%
|14,5%
|0,40
|LU0362355355
|286
|Sparinvest Ethical Global Value GBP UKR
|5,7%
|14,5%
|0,40
|LU0362355603
|287
|Sparinvest Global Value EUR R
|5,4%
|14,7%
|0,37
|LU0138501191
|288
|StarCapital Equity Value plus A EUR
|3,8%
|14,0%
|0,27
|LU0114997082
|289
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Leaders Sustainability Fund A Acc
|9,2%
|11,1%
|0,83
|GB0030978612
|290
|Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds
|6,5%
|11,0%
|0,59
|LU0506868503
|291
|Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds
|6,7%
|11,8%
|0,57
|LU0383026803
|292
|Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien
|3,3%
|10,1%
|0,33
|LU0347049883
|293
|SUPERIOR 4 Ethik Aktien (A)
|6,3%
|15,5%
|0,41
|AT0000993043
|294
|Swiss Life Funds (Lux) Equity Global High Dividend CHF R Dis
|0,7%
|11,2%
|0,07
|LU0371451146
|295
|Swiss Life Funds (Lux) Equity Global High Dividend EUR R Cap
|4,3%
|10,4%
|0,42
|LU0462862359
|296
|Swiss Rock (Lux) Global Equity / Aktien Welt A
|8,6%
|12,3%
|0,70
|LU0337150725
|297
|Swisscanto (CH) Equity Fund Global Defensive AA CHF
|5,5%
|9,2%
|0,60
|CH0019509279
|298
|Swisscanto (CH) Portfolio Fund I Focus AA CHF
|6,5%
|10,4%
|0,63
|CH0002779517
|299
|Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Responsible Global Innovation Leaders AT
|10,3%
|13,2%
|0,78
|LU0102842878
|300
|Swisscanto (LU) Portfolio Fund Responsible Focus (CHF) AA
|6,5%
|11,0%
|0,59
|LU0161534861
|301
|T. Rowe Price Funds Global Focused Growth Equity Fund A
|15,2%
|15,4%
|0,99
|LU0143551892
|302
|T. Rowe Price Funds Global Growth Equity Fund A
|13,0%
|14,7%
|0,89
|LU0382932902
|303
|TBF Global Value EUR R
|6,9%
|18,0%
|0,39
|DE0009781633
|304
|Templeton Global Equity Income Fund A (acc) EUR
|4,9%
|13,7%
|0,36
|LU0211332647
|305
|Templeton Global Fund A (Ydis) USD
|5,9%
|13,9%
|0,43
|LU0029864427
|306
|Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund A (acc) EUR
|5,9%
|13,2%
|0,45
|LU0114760746
|307
|Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. USD
|7,2%
|13,5%
|0,54
|US8801991048
|308
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AEH EUR hedged acc
|10,7%
|13,9%
|0,77
|LU0198728585
|309
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Focus Fund AU USD acc
|13,1%
|12,4%
|1,05
|LU0061474960
|310
|Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund
|5,6%
|10,9%
|0,52
|LU0285922489
|311
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro)
|5,9%
|10,6%
|0,56
|LU0076398568
|312
|UBAM 30 Global Leaders Equity AH USD Cap
|10,9%
|12,6%
|0,87
|LU0277301916
|313
|UBAM 30 Global Leaders Equity IH USD Cap
|11,8%
|12,6%
|0,93
|LU0277302211
|314
|UBS (CH) Equity Fund Global Opportunity P
|10,2%
|12,2%
|0,84
|CH0002788500
|315
|UBS (D) Equity Fund Global Opportunity
|10,0%
|11,8%
|0,85
|DE0008488214
|316
|UBS (Lux) Key Selection Global Equities (USD) (EUR) P-acc
|7,9%
|14,8%
|0,53
|LU0161942635
|317
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund Equity (EUR) P-acc
|5,6%
|12,6%
|0,45
|LU0073129206
|318
|UBS ETF MSCI World A
|10,5%
|12,8%
|0,82
|LU0340285161
|319
|Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD
|7,5%
|10,4%
|0,72
|LU0337270119
|320
|Uni21.Jahrhundert -net-
|5,7%
|12,8%
|0,45
|DE0009757872
|321
|UniDynamicFonds: Global A
|10,7%
|13,2%
|0,81
|LU0089558679
|322
|UniFavorit: Aktien
|11,0%
|12,3%
|0,90
|DE0008477076
|323
|UniGlobal
|9,9%
|12,1%
|0,82
|DE0008491051
|324
|UniGlobal -net-
|9,3%
|12,1%
|0,77
|DE0009750273
|325
|UniMarktführer -netA
|9,9%
|12,0%
|0,83
|LU0103246616
|326
|UniValueFonds: Global C
|7,9%
|12,9%
|0,61
|LU0126316347
|327
|VM Aktien Select (T)
|3,9%
|16,0%
|0,24
|AT0000A09SB6
|328
|Vontobel Fund Global Equity B-USD
|12,0%
|11,8%
|1,01
|LU0218910536
|329
|Vontobel Fund Global Equity Income B-USD
|5,4%
|12,0%
|0,45
|LU0129603360
|330
|W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt
|8,6%
|13,0%
|0,66
|DE0005326326
|331
|Warburg Value Fund A
|4,2%
|16,8%
|0,25
|LU0208289198
|332
|Waverton Global Equity A USD
|7,8%
|11,8%
|0,66
|IE00B1RMYC57
|333
|Wells Fargo (Lux) Worldwide Fund Global Equity Fund Class A USD
|8,7%
|13,5%
|0,65
|LU0353188872
|334
|WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B
|3,6%
|16,3%
|0,22
|DE0009790758
|335
|Wydler Global Equity Fund
|5,9%
|11,8%
|0,50
|CH0016137736
|336
|Xtrackers MSCI World Swap ETF 1C
|10,7%
|12,9%
|0,83
|LU0274208692
|337
|Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap ETF 1D
|6,7%
|12,7%
|0,53
|LU0292096186
|Stichtag: 31.12.2020, Quelle: FVBS professional
