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25.03.2026 23:15:00
2 Predictions For Oil Stocks in April
Investor sentiment toward oil stocks is swinging dramatically amid events unfolding in the Middle East. That makes complete sense, given the scale of the geopolitical conflict in the region and its impact on global oil and natural gas supplies. Investors watching the energy sector shouldn't expect things to change in April, even if the conflict ends. Here's what you need to know.Most long-term investors in the energy sector should stick to large, financially strong, and diversified industry giants like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). These two companies have proven they can survive the entire energy cycle while continuing to reward investors with reliable dividends. Each has increased its dividend for over 25 years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|108,01
|4,81
|4,66
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|93,33
|-1,15
|-1,22
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