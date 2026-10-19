Goldpreis

4 141,14
USD
-24,36
-0,58 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
19.10.2026 13:30:02

Breakfast News: Power Is AI’s New Gold Rush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just canceled a lease on an artificial intelligence (AI) data center in the U.K. because the building can’t get power until the 2030s. The Telegraph, which reported the development, says Microsoft was the anchor tenant for the site and it planned to lease thousands of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips. Wait until you find out who the landlord is.

U.S. stocks fell sharply last week, with the S&P 500 down 1.95% and the Nasdaq down 4.48%. Wednesday’s September Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation at 3.7% from a year earlier, above the 3.6% economists expected. It was the last CPI reading before the Fed meets Oct. 27-28. Stock futures, early signals of the market’s open, are higher this morning on “buy the dip” sentiment. S&P 500 futures gained 0.6% as Nasdaq futures rose 1.2% in early trading.

A busy earnings week arrives as investors weigh last week’s sell-off. Several companies recommended across Fool services report this week. Here are some of the big ones:

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
81% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 141,14 -24,36 -0,58

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen