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16.03.2026 17:04:00
Can the SPDR Gold ETF Keep Climbing From Here?
Part of the reason to own exchange-traded funds is to get exposure to all the investments you want. Contrary to what many investors believe, ETFs don't just cover stocks. You can find funds that invest in a wide variety of different asset classes. And when those particular asset classes do well, interest in the ETFs that make investments in those areas tends to rise considerably.That's been the case with SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD), which has benefited greatly from the jump in gold prices over the past year. The yellow metal has been hitting successive new all-time highs, and it still trades above $5,000 per ounce. There's considerable debate, though, about whether the surge in precious metals is sustainable. If past trends bear out, then it's likely that at some point, gold's rise will run out of steam, and prices could correct lower considerably. In this final article of a three-part series for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll get a better sense of where popular opinion stands on the prospects for SPDR Gold ETF and whether it looks like a smart investment at these levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 997,09
|-24,68
|-0,49
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