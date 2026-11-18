Collective Mining (TSX, Nasdaq: CNL) has found gold and silver in rock counted as waste inside the proposed pit at its Apollo deposit in Colombia, a day after outlining plans to spend $100 million (C$143 million) in the country next year.



Of 17 holes in the shallow halo around Apollo, 15 cut intervals above the open-pit cut-off grade. All 10 holes from one drill pad hit gold and silver near surface. One cut 107.85 metres at 0.79 g/t gold and 14 g/t silver from 3.75 metres depth. A hole drilled from another pad cut 146.1 metres at 0.66 g/t gold, 19 g/t silver and 0.04% copper from 106.5 metres depth, extending below the pit floor and up to 60 metres beyond the resource boundary, Collective said Wednesday.



“Overall, results suggest the pit shell understates the [shallow halo zone],” National Bank of Canada Capital Markets mining analyst Don DeMarco wrote Wednesday. Turning some of the rock already slated for removal into mill feed “could ultimately improve open-pit economics,” he said.



Drilling has tested about 45% of the halo, up from 41% at the previous update, DeMarco estimated. The latest results are lower grade but cover longer intervals. Across 28 intervals in 15 holes, he calculated an average of 0.83 g/t gold-equivalent over 42.4 metres, compared with 1.18 g/t over 19.3 metres in the previous batch.

Apollo is part of the Guayabales project about 80 km south of Medellín. Collective plans to test extensions beyond the pit next year, update the resource in late 2027 or early 2028 and complete its first preliminary economic assessment shortly afterwards.



Next year’s spending would fund exploration and move Guayabales through licensing, executive chairman Ari Sussman said at a Colombian government event in New York on Tuesday. Collective aims to submit Apollo’s environmental licence application in the second half of 2027. Up to a further $1 billion in investment through 2030 depends on obtaining the licence, Colombian Vice-President José Manuel Restrepo said.



Permits also stand between AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) and a much larger copper investment in neighbouring Antioquia. Its proposed Quebradona project would cost about $2.5 billion and could produce 80,000 tonnes of copper a year, corporate affairs executive Stewart Bailey said at the event. Restrepo said construction could start in 2028 if approvals come through.



Collective shares dropped 7% to C$15.62 Wednesday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$1.5 billion. The stock has fluctuated between C$13.81 and C$30.12 in the past year.

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