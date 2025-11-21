|
21.11.2025 04:59:52
Gold Across Borders: Where SSR Mining Stands in Today’s Commodity Cycle
Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. disclosed in a November 10, 2025, SEC filing that it bought 1,738,825 shares of SSR Mining Inc, a net position change of approximately $42.45 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 10, 2025, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) by acquiring 1,738,825 additional shares during the third quarter. The estimated value change of this share increase is approximately $42.45 million. Hillsdale reported total U.S. equity holdings of $3.31 billion across 635 positions after the trade.This buy brings SSR Mining Inc. to 1.28% of Hillsdale's reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.
