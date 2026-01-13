|
13.01.2026 17:45:56
Gold price notches new record on inflation data boost
Gold edged higher on Tuesday for another record as markets firmed up bets on US interest rate cuts after the release of new inflation data.Spot gold traded 0.3% higher to hit a new peak of $4,633.86 per ounce, taking its gains this year to 6%, while US gold futures steadied at $4,612.10 per ounce. On Monday, it broke through the $4,600-an-ounce milestone for the first time. That rally was ignited by uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve amid renewed threats by the Trump administration.Click on chart for live prices.The release of CPI data on Tuesday gave the metal a further boost, as the inflation figures fell short of analyst expectations, raising the chances of the Fed continuing to cut interest rates this year. Lower rates tend to be favorable for non-yielding assets like gold.“The reason for the slightly positive tone across the board in the markets was the benign CPI data (which) portends a higher likelihood of Fed rate cuts in the future,” David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, told Reuters.Fed uncertaintyFundamental factors questions over Fed independence continue to support safe-haven gold, Meger added, in reference to President Donald Trump’s aggressive calls for lower rates and a US Department of Justice probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.“With Powell’s tenure as Fed Chair due to end in May, uncertainty of Fed independence and the trajectory of US interest rates will in our view remain a key gold market driver for much of 2026,” David Wilson, director of commodities strategy at BNP Paribas SA, wrote in a note to Bloomberg.Attacks on the Fed helped propel gold to successive record highs in 2025, ending the year with a gain of nearly 70%. Also elevating bullion were heightened geopolitical risks and central bank buying.With these tailwinds remaining intact, major banks have upped their bullish calls on gold this year. This week, Citigroup published its forecast, predicting that gold will reach $5,000 an ounce in the next three months.“We expect the bull market to stay intact in the near term,” Citi analysts said in a note. “Our base case is for eventually moderating geopolitical risks to weigh on hedging demand for precious metals later in the year, particularly on gold.”(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 626,45
|39,71
|0,87
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester -- Nikkei überspringt erstmals 54.000-Punkte-Marke
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zur Wochenmitte zulegte, steckte der deutsche Leitindex Verluste ein. Die Wall Street zeigte sich eine Spur tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch mehrheitlich bergauf.