30.04.2026 20:00:21

Gold Regains Ground Amid Sharp Pullback By Crude Oil

(RTTNews) - After moving notably lower over the past few sessions, the price of gold has shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday.

Gold for June delivery has jumped $68 or 1.5 percent to $4,629.50 an ounce after plunging $179.41 or 3.8 percent over the first three days of the week.

With the sharp increase on the day, the price of gold has bounced well off the nearly one-month closing low set on Wednesday.

The rebound by the price of gold comes amid a significant pullback by the price of crude oil, with Brent crude oil futures tumbling by more than 2.6 percent after skyrocketing over the past several sessions.

Brent crude oil futures surged to a four-year high of $126 a barrel before giving back ground, with the pullback likely reflecting profit taking as it comes amid ongoing concerns about the Middle East conflict.

The U.S. and Iran remain at a stalemate in negotiations over ending the war, with President Donald Trump suggesting the blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place until the countries reach a nuclear deal.

Gold has also benefitted from weakness in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index slumping by 0.8 percent.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:51 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
09:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
08:41 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen