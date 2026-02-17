|
Liberia iron ore output set to triple in 2026
LIBERIA expects iron ore production to triple to around 30 million tons this year, driven by a major expansion by ArcelorMittal Liberia and output from several new entrants, the country’s mines minister told Reuters in an interview.The West African nation produced approximately 10Mt in 2025, almost entirely from ArcelorMittal Liberia, its principal mining operator.The Luxembourg-based steelmaker plans to ship 20Mt from Liberia this year, up from historic levels of around five million tons annually, backed by investment in a new concentrator and significant rail and port upgrades.Its railway is being expanded to 30Mt a year capacity under a long-term agreement that includes $200m in government fees, said Reuters.Mines minister Matenokay Tingban, speaking at the Mining Indaba conference last week, said total output could reach between 25 and 30Mt once new producers including Cavalla Resources, Westcrest and Zodiac come online, alongside the resumption of operations at Bao Chico.Gold production is also expected to rise as Mansa Resources’ Dugbe mine ramps up, he said.Liberia is simultaneously fast-tracking a new mining code within three months, introducing free-carried state equity of 10%-15% per project, rising to a long-term target of 25%. Royalty rates will remain unchanged at 4.5% for iron ore and 3% for gold, said Reuters.“We are moving from a royalty-only approach to equity participation to maximise returns, fund infrastructure and create jobs,” Tingban said.The post Liberia iron ore output set to triple in 2026 appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
