|
01.12.2025 16:15:06
Orano flags safety risks in Niger uranium transport
FRENCH nuclear fuels company Orano warned a recent uranium shipment from its nationalised SOMAIR mine in northern Niger presented serious safety and security threats, citing potential diversion of radioactive material and violations of international transport regulations.Reuters said that the firm learnt on 27 November through media reports that a convoy transporting uranium concentrate, or yellowcake, had departed the Arlit mining site. Orano said it played no role in the operation and lacks information regarding volumes, destination or purchaser.A security source told Reuters approximately 1,050 tons of uranium left the SOMAIR facility, though the recipient and destination remain unknown.Niger’s state television declared on Sunday that the country would exercise its “legitimate right” to market uranium from SOMAIR to any purchaser under commercial terms. President Abdourahamane Tiani, speaking at the Arlit mine, pledged to terminate decades of French oversight.The transfer contravenes a September ruling by the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, which prohibited Niger from selling or moving SOMAIR’s uranium in breach of Orano’s rights. The French company said it reserves the right to pursue additional legal remedies, including criminal action against third parties.The dispute highlights growing resource nationalism following Niger’s 2023 coup, which has strained Western relationships, said Reuters. Niger seized SOMAIR in December and nationalised operations under a June decree, removing Orano from operational control. The French firm held a 63.4% stake whilst Niger owned the balance.Niger ranks as the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer and previously supplied 15% of Orano’s requirements, said the newswire.The post Orano flags safety risks in Niger uranium transport appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|70,05
|-0,65
|-0,93
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fester -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.