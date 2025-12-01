Uranpreis

70,05
USD
-0,65
-0,93 %
01.12.2025 16:15:06

Orano flags safety risks in Niger uranium transport

FRENCH nuclear fuels company Orano warned a recent uranium shipment from its nationalised SOMAIR mine in northern Niger presented serious safety and security threats, citing potential diversion of radioactive material and violations of international transport regulations.Reuters said that the firm learnt on 27 November through media reports that a convoy transporting uranium concentrate, or yellowcake, had departed the Arlit mining site. Orano said it played no role in the operation and lacks information regarding volumes, destination or purchaser.A security source told Reuters approximately 1,050 tons of uranium left the SOMAIR facility, though the recipient and destination remain unknown.Niger’s state television declared on Sunday that the country would exercise its “legitimate right” to market uranium from SOMAIR to any purchaser under commercial terms. President Abdourahamane Tiani, speaking at the Arlit mine, pledged to terminate decades of French oversight.The transfer contravenes a September ruling by the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, which prohibited Niger from selling or moving SOMAIR’s uranium in breach of Orano’s rights. The French company said it reserves the right to pursue additional legal remedies, including criminal action against third parties.The dispute highlights growing resource nationalism following Niger’s 2023 coup, which has strained Western relationships, said Reuters. Niger seized SOMAIR in December and nationalised operations under a June decree, removing Orano from operational control. The French firm held a 63.4% stake whilst Niger owned the balance.Niger ranks as the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer and previously supplied 15% of Orano’s requirements, said the newswire.The post Orano flags safety risks in Niger uranium transport appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
