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10.09.2026 12:42:00

Rio Tinto wins Aboriginal consent for Winu copper mine

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) has secured Aboriginal consent for its Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia, advancing one of the miner’s most important near-term growth projects.

The agreement between mining giant and the Nyangumarta Warrarn Aboriginal Corporation (NWAC) sets up a long-term partnership covering development of the mine on Nyangumarta Country, the company said.

It builds on a project planning pact signed in 2023 and establishes how the Nyangumarta People and Rio will work together as planning progresses, including measures to avoid impacts on the environment and Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Rio Tinto owns 70% of Winu in a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining (TYO: 5713) and is targeting first copper production by 2030, subject to final regulatory approvals and a final investment decision.

Copper growth

Winu is Rio Tinto’s most advanced near-term greenfield copper project and an important part of the company’s strategy to grow its copper portfolio. The project, located in Western Australia’s Great Sandy Desert, approximately 300 km south of Broome, is expected to become the first mine developed on Nyangumarta Country.

The agreement removes an important development hurdle, though Winu still requires regulatory approvals and a final investment decision before Rio and Sumitomo can move toward the planned production target.

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