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28.05.2026 04:15:00
Shell vs. BP: Better Oil Stock for the Iran War?
Shell (NYSE: SHEL) and BP (NYSE: BP) are two of the world's largest integrated energy companies. They have globally diversified portfolios, and their businesses span the entire energy value chain. Diversification is a good thing, but right now there's a complication because of the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. On the positive side, the Middle East conflict has driven up oil prices. On the negative side, the industry's operations in the region have been disrupted. Both Shell and BP have operations in the region. How should investors think about these two stocks in light of the ongoing conflict?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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