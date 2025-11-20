|
20.11.2025 16:12:03
UBS lifts 2026 mid-year gold price forecast to $4,500
UBS Group has raised its 2026 mid-year gold price target to $4,500 an ounce, up from $4,200 previously, as the Swiss bank sees further momentum in a rally that has already lifted the metal 56% higher this year.In a note published Thursday, UBS analysts said the macroeconomic forces behind gold’s recent rise, including Fed rate cuts, geopolitical uncertainties and US policy changes, are expected to keep demand elevated next year.A worsening US fiscal outlook is likely to sustain central bank and investor gold buying, given its lack of counterparty risk, the UBS analysts said, adding that it expects exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand to remain strong in 2026.In the upside case, the bank sees gold reaching as high as $4,900 an ounce, which is $200 higher than its previous forecast and about 20% over current levels. Meanwhile, its downside case was kept intact at $3,700 an ounce.Why analysts see $5,000 gold priceWhile UBS maintains gold’s investment appeal heading into 2026, it also pointed out several challenges to its bullish outlook, such as a potential Fed hawkishness and the risk of central bank gold sales.UBS’ improved outlook comes despite gold entering a phase of consolidation after hitting a record high of nearly $4,381 an ounce exactly a month ago. Since then, gold has traded largely between the $4,000-$4,100 level, apart from a brief surge to nearly $4,200 in mid-November.Similar to this year, UBS said it expects another consolidation at around $4,300 an ounce in late 2026, when the US midterm election ends.Sponsored: Secure your wealth today — buy gold bullion directly through our trusted partner, Sprott Money.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 060,64
|-17,39
|-0,43
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.