|
23.11.2025 08:14:00
Why the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Could Be One of the Smartest Energy Plays of the AI Era
There's little doubt that generative artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global economy. And here's a simple way to see it playing out. Data centers are consuming so much power that utility companies are still trying to figure out how to handle the demand.This is the environment that utilities are facing. Global data center electricity use could double by 2030, according to some estimates. The Department of Energy thinks it might even triple. And in the United States, electricity demand is expected to hit record highs in both 2025 and 2026 after showing little growth in the two decades prior.Whichever stat you want to look at, it's clear that data center power demand is going to keep rising. Quickly!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|70,05
|-0,65
|-0,93
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte ebenso mit Abgaben. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.