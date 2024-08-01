Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
01.08.2024 19:56:18
Atlanta Fed Cuts Q3 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.5%
(RTTNews) - The Atlanta Fed lowered its projection for the third quarter U.S. economic growth to 2.5 percent on Thursday.
The bank had estimated third quarter growth based on its GDPNow model at 2.8 percent on July 26.
GDPNow is a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available economic data for the current measured quarter.
"After this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real gross private domestic growth decreased from 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, to 2.6 percent and 1.6 percent," the Atlanta Fed said.
The next GDPNow update is due on Thursday, August 6.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.