Australia Building Approvals Rebound In September

(RTTNews) - Australia building approvals recovered in September, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Building approvals increased 12 percent month-on-month in September after a 3.6 percent fall in August.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 26.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, building approvals logged an increase of 15.3 percent in September. While approvals for private sector houses remained flat, that for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 55.2 percent.