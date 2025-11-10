Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

2,0145
 AUD
-0,0010
-0,05 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
10.11.2025 08:43:59

Australia Building Approvals Rebound In September

(RTTNews) - Australia building approvals recovered in September, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Building approvals increased 12 percent month-on-month in September after a 3.6 percent fall in August.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 26.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, building approvals logged an increase of 15.3 percent in September. While approvals for private sector houses remained flat, that for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 55.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag wenig verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen