Australia Capex Slips 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The total value of new capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$43.961 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 1.1 percent gain in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, capex was up 0.6 percent.

Capex for buildings and structures was up 0.2 percent on quarter and down 1.0 percent on year at A$23.281 billion.

Capex for equipment, plants and machinery dipped 0.8 percent on quarter but gained 2.4 percent on year at A$20.680 billion.