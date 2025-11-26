Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

2,0355
 AUD
0,0072
0,36 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
26.11.2025 01:37:05

Australia Construction Work Done Slips 0.7% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The value of total construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$79.278 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 3.0 percent gain in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, total construction work was up 2.9 percent.

Building work done rose 4.0 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year to A$43.261 billion.

Engineering work done fell 5.8 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year to A$36.016 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich deutlich stärker -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. Die zeigte sich in Grün. In Fernost waren im Dienstagshandel Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen