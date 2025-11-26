Australia Construction Work Done Slips 0.7% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The value of total construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$79.278 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 3.0 percent gain in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, total construction work was up 2.9 percent.

Building work done rose 4.0 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year to A$43.261 billion.

Engineering work done fell 5.8 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year to A$36.016 billion.