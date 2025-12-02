|
02.12.2025 01:41:51
Australia Has A$16.646 Billion Current Account Shortfall
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a current account deficit of A$16.646 Billion in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
That missed expectations for a shortfall of A$13.4 billion following the downwardly revised A$16.2 billion deficit (originally -13.7 billion).
The capital and financial account surplus was A$31.062 billion, an increase of A$13.642 billion from the previous quarter.
The terms of trade increased 0.3 percent to 95.5, up from 95.2 in Q2. The net primary income deficit decreased to A$18.7 billion, following the A$19.0 billion shortfall in the three months prior.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.