Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

2,0200
 AUD
-0,0017
-0,08 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
02.12.2025 01:41:51

Australia Has A$16.646 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a current account deficit of A$16.646 Billion in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of A$13.4 billion following the downwardly revised A$16.2 billion deficit (originally -13.7 billion).

The capital and financial account surplus was A$31.062 billion, an increase of A$13.642 billion from the previous quarter.

The terms of trade increased 0.3 percent to 95.5, up from 95.2 in Q2. The net primary income deficit decreased to A$18.7 billion, following the A$19.0 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen