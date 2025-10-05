Australia Inflation Gauge Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday see September data for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, inflation was seen lower by 0.3 percent on month.

Thailand is scheduled to release September figures for inflation; in August, overall inflation was down 0.79 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.81 percent.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see September results for their respective private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 50.7 and 48.8, respectively.

Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok), Taiwan (Mid-Autumn Festival) and China (National Day) are off on Monday.