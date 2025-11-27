Australia Private Capex Soared 6.4% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The value of new private capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted6.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$48.999 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent and was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Ona yearly basis, capex was up 6.9 percent.

Capex for buildings and structures rose 2.1 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year at A$25.410 billion, while capex for equipment, plants and machinery jumped 11.5 percent on quarter and 9.9 percent on year to A$23.589 billion.