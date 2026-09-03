Australia Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined in July due to the fall in exports, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The trade balance posted a surplus of A$1.9 billion in July compared to a surplus of A$2.34 billion in June. The surplus was forecast to fall sharply to A$1.4 billion.

Exports decreased 3.3 percent in July from the previous month driven by non-monetary gold and coal, coke and briquettes.

At the same time, imports fell 2.5 percent driven by fuel and lubricants and non-monetary gold, data showed.