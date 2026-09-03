Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,8777
 AUD
-0,0033
-0,18 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
03.09.2026 08:52:14

Australia Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined in July due to the fall in exports, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The trade balance posted a surplus of A$1.9 billion in July compared to a surplus of A$2.34 billion in June. The surplus was forecast to fall sharply to A$1.4 billion.

Exports decreased 3.3 percent in July from the previous month driven by non-monetary gold and coal, coke and briquettes.

At the same time, imports fell 2.5 percent driven by fuel and lubricants and non-monetary gold, data showed.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:47 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
02.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Plus - 26.000er-Marke zurückerobert -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street werden Gewinne gemacht. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen