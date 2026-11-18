(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release October figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to hold firm at 4.7 percent, with the addition of 25.2K jobs following the loss of 39.3K jobs in September. The participation rate is also seen steady, at 66.8 percent.

Japan will provide September numbers for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year. That follows the 5.2 percent monthly increase and the 18.6 percent yearly gain in August.

Malaysia will see October data for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.