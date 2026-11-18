(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady as estimated initially in October, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in September.

"Natural gas and heating oil added to inflationary pressure, while electricity prices dampened inflation less strongly than they had in September," Manuela Lenk, Director General of Statistics at Statistics Austria, said.

The annual price growth in transportation remained sharp at 9.4 percent versus 10.4 percent in September. Fuel prices rose slightly less than in the previous month due to the extension of the fuel price cap from October 1.

Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 4.9 percent from 4.3 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent, confirming the flash data.

The EU-harmonized annual inflation slowed to 3.5 percent in October from 3.6 percent a month ago, as estimated.