Austria Manufacturing Activity Contracts

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing activity moved deeper into the contraction territory in January due to a renewed fall in production, survey results from S&P Global showed Wednesday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 47.2 in January, down from 49.3 in December.

A score below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector. The January reading was the lowest in seven months.

Production contracted in January after rising in each of the previous three months. The rate of decline in output was the fastest since January 2025.

The decline in output reflected a lack of incoming new work in January. Backlogs of work showed a renewed fall in January after rising for the first time in over three-and-a-half years in December.

Manufacturers reduced their purchasing activity to the greatest extent since last October. Post production inventories rose for the fourth straight month, largely due to weakness in customer demand.

Input costs increased at the second-quickest rate in almost three years, but competition for new work led to a further decrease in average factory gate charges.

Further, manufacturers anticipated an increase in output over the coming twelve months in January.