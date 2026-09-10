Austria Production Index Drops

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index dropped in July due to the fall in construction output, Statistics Austria said Thursday.

The production index, which combines industry and construction, dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in July. This followed a 1.1 percent increase in June.

Industrial production grew 0.4 percent, while construction output dropped 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, the production index decreased 1.1 percent, in contrast to 0.7 percent increase in June.

Among main industrial groupings, production of consumer durables grew 11.4 percent and intermediate goods output rose 5.8 percent from the last year. Partially offsetting these gains, output of consumer non-durables plunged about 16.3 percent. Capital goods output dropped 0.6 percent and energy production slid 4.2 percent.