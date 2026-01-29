Belgium GDP Grows 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy grew at a slower pace in the final quarter of 2025, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.

Data showed that value added was up 0.4 percent in construction. In the services sector, activity increased by 0.3 percent, while value added in the industrial sector was 0.6 percent lower.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth improved slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent in the second quarter.