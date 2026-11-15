15.11.2026 23:33:23

China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Production is expected to rise 5.3 percent on year, slowing from 5.5 percent in September. Sales are seen higher by an annual 0.8 percent, down from 1.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to sink 7.0 percent on year after falling 7.2 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 2.8 percent on year in September, while the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

Japan will release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product. GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

Thailand will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent contraction and the 1.9 percent gain in the previous three months.

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