15.09.2026 00:03:49

China Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.

Industrial production is expected to rise 4.8 percent on year, up from 4.5 percent in July. Sales are seen higher by an annual 0.8 percent, up from 0.6 percent in the previous month. FAI is called lower by 7.0 percent after shedding 6.7 percent a month earlier. No change is expected for the jobless rate (5.2 percent) and house prices (-3.2 percent).

South Korea will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 22.5 percent on year and exports surged an annual 68.7 percent for a trade surplus of $34.75 billion.

New Zealand will see August data for electronic card retail sales; in July, sales were up 1.3 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.

Japan will release July results for its tertiary industry activity index; in June, it had a score of 5.30.

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