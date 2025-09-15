Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,6609
 CNY
-0,0003
0,00 %
CNY - GBP
15.09.2025 07:04:45

China Industrial Output Growth Softens

(RTTNews) - China's industrial production and retail sales grew at slower rates in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial output expanded 5.2 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in July. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 5.7 percent.

Similarly, annual growth in retail sales eased to 3.4 percent from July's 3.7 percent, while sales were forecast to climb 3.8 percent.

During January to August, fixed asset investment climbed 0.5 percent from the same period last year, slower than the 1.6 percent rise in January to July. This was much weaker than the forecast of 1.5 percent.

In August, the jobless rate edged up to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent in July.

14.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
14.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.25 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.25 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinspolitik im Fokus: Asiens Börsen im Plus
An den größten Börsen in Asien geht es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.
