Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

8,8851
 CNY
-0,0139
-0,16 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CNY/GBP
>
27.10.2026 08:44:08

China Industrial Profits Increase Notably

(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits increased notably in September, underpinned by robust growth in electronic and high-tech manufacturing, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Industrial profits logged a year-on-year growth of 14.4 percent in September, following prior month's 4.2 percent expansion.

During January to September period, industrial profits rose 15.5 percent from the same period last year but slower than the 15.7 percent rise registered in the January to August period.

Driven by demand for AI computing power and data storage, profits in high-tech manufacturing advanced almost 52 percent from the last year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX zieht kräftig an -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Gewinne. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen