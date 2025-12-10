Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,3970
 CNY
0,0033
0,04 %
CNY - GBP
10.12.2025 06:01:22

China Inflation Accelerates In November

(RTTNews) - China's consumer price inflation accelerated in November and factory gate prices continued to fall, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in November, in line with expectations, and faster than the 0.2 percent increase in October.

On a monthly basis, the CPI was down 0.1 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, held unchanged at 1.2 percent in November.

Another report from the NBS showed that producer prices declined 2.2 percent from a year ago in November, after a 2.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Economists were expecting a 2 percent fall for November. Producer price inflation remained negative for 38 consecutive months.

ING economist Lynn Song said the recent positive momentum on the CPI could actually eke out a tiny positive read for 2025 as a whole. "We don't think inflation is likely to constrain the People's Bank of China's policy easing next year," the economist added.

Warten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen in Rot
In Fernost verzeichnen die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zur Wochenmitte moderate Verluste.
