Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,3632
 CNY
0,0104
0,11 %
CNY - GBP
31.10.2025 05:14:42

China Manufacturing Activity Shrinks In October

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing sector contraction deepened in October, official survey results from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. The factory PMI fell more-than-expected to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September. A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction. The score was seen at 49.6.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in the previous month. The reading came in line with expectations.

As a result, the composite indicator that tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, slid to 50.0 in October from 50.6 in the prior month.

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
