Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1382
 EUR
-0,0014
-0,12 %
EUR - GBP
15.12.2025 14:59:04

Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 3.6 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.0 percent from 4.4 percent. Transport costs were 0.1 percent less expensive, and clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 8.8 percent from 8.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent, as estimated.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX steigt leicht -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbucht. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich kaum verändert. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
