Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 3.6 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.0 percent from 4.4 percent. Transport costs were 0.1 percent less expensive, and clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 8.8 percent from 8.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent, as estimated.