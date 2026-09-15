Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1677
 EUR
-0,0012
-0,10 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
15.09.2026 15:34:48

Croatia Inflation Rises As Estimated In August

(RTTNews) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated somewhat in August from a 5-month low in the previous month, the latest release by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, up from a 3.9 percent increase in July. That was in line with the flash data published on September 1.

Energy prices alone showed a jump of 17.6 percent, and service costs were 7.2 percent more expensive.

Inflation based on transportation climbed 13.5 percent from 8.2 percent. Housing and utility costs also logged a double-digit growth of 10.8 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.6 percent. The deflation in clothing and footwear deepened to 5.1 percent from 4.2 percent.

The CPI rose 0.3 percent from July, when the index fell 0.2 percent. This marked the first monthly increase in four months, as estimated.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche gaben im Dienstagshandel etwas nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen