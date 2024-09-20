Danish Consumers Slightly Less Pessimistic In September

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumers remained somewhat less negative in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -6.8 in September from -7.4 in the previous month.

The indicators for the households' own current financial situation and the desire to buy have increased, while both Denmark's current and future financial situation and the family's future financial situation have fallen slightly, the survey said.

Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months eased to 2.9 in September from 3.2 in August.

Meanwhile, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year remained negative and worsened to -9.5 in September from -8.9 a month ago.

Households expect prices to rise at a faster pace over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.