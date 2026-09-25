Danish Retail Sales Fall 0.6% In August

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in August, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Retail sales dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.0 percent increase in July.

Sales of household equipment, furniture, and building materials showed a contraction of 2.7 percent, and 0.6 percent less sales were seen at liquid fuel filling stations. There was 0.3 percent less demand at supermarkets, department stores, and specialized grocery stores.

On the other side, retail trade of consumer electronics grew notably by 3.4 percent, and there was an increase of 0.6 percent for pharmacies and retail trade in personal care products.

Annually, retail sales growth moderated to 3.7 percent in August from 6.7 percent in the prior month.