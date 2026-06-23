Denmark Business Confidence Falls In June

(RTTNews) - Denmark's business confidence decreased in June to the lowest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, dropped to 101.0 from 104.1 in May. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since January 2024. Nonetheless, reading remained above the historical average of 100.

Among the four underlying confidence indicators, only construction showed an improvement, the survey said.

The morale for the industrial sector declined to 90.8 from 93.5 as both production and employment expectations weakened. The confidence indicator for the retail trade weakened to 99.9 from 101.9.

At the same time, services confidence remained less positive, with the corresponding index falling to 105.5 from 108.9. The morale for construction and civil engineering improved from 101.5 to 101.0 amid strengthening revenue expectations.