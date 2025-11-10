Netop Solutions Aktie

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

10.11.2025 16:18:33

Denmark Inflation Eases To 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in October after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in October, following a 2.3 percent rise in September.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent, and that on housing and utilities softened marginally to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation slowed to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose slightly to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October versus a 0.1 percent decrease in September.

Separate official data showed that the trade surplus of the country rose to DKK 33.5 billion in September from DKK 25.8 billion in August. The rise in surplus was driven by a 3.4 percent growth in exports of goods and services amid a 1.1 percent decline in imports.

