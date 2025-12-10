Netop Solutions Aktie
WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125
|
10.12.2025 14:58:20
Denmark Inflation Remains Stable At 2.1%
(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation held steady in November after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in November, the same as in the previous month.
Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.5 percent from 4.5 percent, and that on housing and utilities softened to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation slowed marginally to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, also held steady at 2.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in November, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in October.
