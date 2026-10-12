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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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12.10.2026 09:46:58

Denmark Inflation Rises To 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated to a one-year high in September, driven by rising energy prices, data published by Statistics Denmark showed Monday.

Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.0 percent rise seen in August. A similar higher rate was last seen in September 2025.

EU harmonized inflation edged up to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

However, core inflation that excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food softened to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent a month ago.

Transport costs provided the largest upward contribution to overall inflation, surging 7.7 percent due to rising energy prices. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices dropped 2.1 percent.

Services inflation moderated to 3.3 percent from 3.6 percent, while the increase in goods prices advanced to 0.9 percent from 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after falling 0.3 percent in August. The harmonized index of consumer prices also showed nil growth.

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