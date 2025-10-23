Dutch Consumers Less Pessimistic In October

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained less negative in October as both opinions on the economic climate and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index stood rose to -27 in October from -32 in September.

Moreover, this was the largest increase in almost two years despite staying below its 20-year average of -10.

Among its components, the economic climate index rose to -46 from -53 in September as households' assessment of the economic situation in the coming twelve months and their opinion of the past economic activity have improved.

Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy increased to -14 from -18. Consumers also consider October to be a less unfavorable time for making major purchases than September.