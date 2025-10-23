Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1514
 EUR
0,0013
0,11 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
23.10.2025 09:13:37

Dutch Consumers Less Pessimistic In October

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained less negative in October as both opinions on the economic climate and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index stood rose to -27 in October from -32 in September.

Moreover, this was the largest increase in almost two years despite staying below its 20-year average of -10.

Among its components, the economic climate index rose to -46 from -53 in September as households' assessment of the economic situation in the coming twelve months and their opinion of the past economic activity have improved.

Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy increased to -14 from -18. Consumers also consider October to be a less unfavorable time for making major purchases than September.

19.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
19.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.10.25 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.25 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot - deutliche Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich zurückhalten. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Donnerstag im Minus.
