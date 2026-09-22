Dutch Consumers Slightly Less Pessimistic In September

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence improved marginally in September amid a rise in their purchasing intentions, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -33 in September from -34 in August. Nonetheless, it remained well below the average of -12.

Among its components, the economic climate index weakened to -58 from -57, indicating that the assessment of the economy is more negative for both the coming and the past twelve months.

The sub-index for willingness to buy improved to -17 from -19. Consumers consider the time for making major purchases, such as furniture and electronics, to be more favorable in September than in August.