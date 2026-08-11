Dutch Export Growth Eases To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at the slowest pace in three months in June, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Tuesday.

Exports climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 4.8 percent rise in May. Further, a similar growth rate was last seen in March.

Companies primarily exported more petroleum products, machinery, and electrical equipment during June, the agency said.

The volume of imports also grew 1.4 percent from last year, driven by higher inflows of machinery, food and beverages, and petroleum products.

The conditions for exports were less unfavourable in August than they were in June, mainly due to a more positive development of real exchange rates, a less negative assessment by Dutch producers of foreign orders, a smaller contraction in German industrial production, and a less negative producer confidence in the Eurozone and Germany.