|
11.08.2026 11:49:54
Dutch Export Growth Eases To 3.1%
(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at the slowest pace in three months in June, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Tuesday.
Exports climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 4.8 percent rise in May. Further, a similar growth rate was last seen in March.
Companies primarily exported more petroleum products, machinery, and electrical equipment during June, the agency said.
The volume of imports also grew 1.4 percent from last year, driven by higher inflows of machinery, food and beverages, and petroleum products.
The conditions for exports were less unfavourable in August than they were in June, mainly due to a more positive development of real exchange rates, a less negative assessment by Dutch producers of foreign orders, a smaller contraction in German industrial production, and a less negative producer confidence in the Eurozone and Germany.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX bleibt in Rekordnähe - etwas fester -- Verschiedene Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich von seiner positiven Seite. Unterdessen verbucht der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Verluste prägten das Bild an den Börsen in Asien.